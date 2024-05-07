Video Games

Hades 2 FAQ: Switch, Game Pass, and more

Answering your frequently asked questions about Hades 2

Supergiant Games unleashed Hades 2 into Early Access out of nowhere yesterday to the delight of fans worldwide – and they all seem to agree with our Hades 2 Early Access review: It looks as if the studio has another mega hit on its hands.

Table of Contents

  1. Will Hades 2 be on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S?
  2. Is Hades 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
  3. How much content does Hades 2 Early Access have?
  4. How long will Hades 2 stay in Early Access?
  5. Does Hades 2 have multiplayer?
  6. Where can I find the Hades 2 soundtrack?
  7. Is Hades 2’s story connected to Hades 1?

With the sudden Early Access launch of Hades 2 came a lot of questions as well – such as how long the Early Access will take, how much content Hades 2 has right now, which platforms it will come to, and so on. We’ve collected all your frequently asked questions about Hades 2 and will answer them here.

Will Hades 2 be on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S?

Early Access of Hades 2 is only available on PC (including Steam Deck), however Supergiant Games confirmed that it plans on bringing the game to other systems once it’s complete.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are both very likely candidates for a port. Since a Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed before April 2025, however, it’s possible that Hades 2 could skip Nintendo’s current console and get a release on whatever the next one is called.

Is Hades 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Hades 2 is currently not available on Xbox Game Pass and no plans to bring the game to the subscription service have been announced by Supergiant Games or Microsoft – though it’d naturally be in Microsoft’s best interest to have it included as part of the Game Pass library.

In fact, none of Supergiant Games’ titles can be played via Xbox Game Pass at the moment, so there doesn’t seem to be a noteworthy relationship between the developer and Microsoft.

How much content does Hades 2 Early Access have?

Hades 2 already has more content available at its Early Access start than the original game in its final state.

Hades 1 includes four biomes and bosses, while Hades 2 released with six biomes and bosses – with more content to come throughout Early Access as laid out in the Hades 2 roadmap. After over 30 hours of playtime for our Early Access review, we still discovered new features, so there is plenty of stuff to do in the game already.

How long will Hades 2 stay in Early Access?

If you don’t want to dive into an unfinished story and would rather wait for the full game to come out, then you’ll want to know how long the Hades 2 Early Access will last. 

Supergiant Games didn’t give an exact timeline for when the full Hades 2 release will be available – Early Access development is always unpredictable, after all. However, the studio stated that its intention is for Early Access to last at least until the end of 2024, so expect the full game at some point in 2025.

Does Hades 2 have multiplayer?

Hades 2 does not have any multiplayer or co-op components – it’s purely a single-player game that you can enjoy solo. Supergiant Games confirmed that it has no plans to change this.

Where can I find the Hades 2 soundtrack?

Supergiant Games is known for the fantastic soundtrack of its games and the tunes in Hades 2 are no exception. Lucky for us, there are two ways of accessing Hades 2’s music outside of the game at the moment: You can purchase the Hades 2 OST on Steam to additionally support the development studio or listen to it completely for free on Supergiant Games’ YouTube channel.

Is Hades 2’s story connected to Hades 1?

Yes, Hades 2 takes place after the events of the original game – had Zagreus not done what he did in Hades 1, then Hades 2 protagonist Melinoë wouldn’t be around. However, you don’t need any knowledge about the original game or Greek mythology to understand what’s happening in the sequel – having some pre-established knowledge will certainly improve your experience, but is not essential.

With all that out of the way, it’s time to bring death to Chronos!

