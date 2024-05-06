Hades 2: how to get Fate Fabric
Fabric weaves from the Fates themselves…or some such grand-sounding thing. This material is one that can be a bit hard to come by in the early game, which is annoying as it’s required in a fair few incantation recipes. There are a couple of different ways to pick up Fate Fabric though, so we’ll tell you where to get this resource.
If you're still early on in Hades 2, we recommend you check out our best Hades 2 builds and best Hades 2 Tarot Cards guide to help you get even further with your runs than ever before.
How to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2
The easiest way to get Fate Fabric is through the Wretched Broker in the Crossroads who you can unlock with an incantation after just a few runs. He’ll sell plenty of it, all you need are the 60 Bones to afford it which you can find during runs, or by using whichever weapon currently has the special effect that gives you more Bones in a run.
The only other way to get Fate Fabric is from Arachne, who will occasionally give you one or two as part of her armor offerings. This isn’t a reliable method though, so we recommend stocking up on Bones if you need it fast.