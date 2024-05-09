Hades 2: how to get Garlic
Garlic is a surprisingly vital resource in Hades 2, which only shows how disappointing it is that there’s no cooking minigame. Instead, you’ll be throwing the garlic into your cauldron for various incantations, as it’s required all the way from the mid-game through to much later stuff. We’ll tell you where you can find Garlic on your runs and how to harvest it.
How to get Garlic in Hades 2
Garlic seeds can be dug up from dig spots in the City of Ephyra, which is the first area on the surface. You’ll need to bring the Silver Shovel with you on your run to be able to dig it up, so once you have it, just look for any circular patch of soil in any of the area’s rooms. You’ll likely find at least one or two in a single run, and with each one giving you two seeds, you can grow plenty of garlic in no time by planting it at the Crossroads.