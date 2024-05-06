Hades 2 Hecate boss guide: How to clear Erebus
Before leaving the gnarly woods of Erebus behind you in Hades 2 and descending further into the Underworld, a final test awaits you in the form of a battle with Hecate. She does not intend to halt Melinoë in her tracks, only to ensure that she’s ready for the challenges that wait for her below.
Being the first boss of Hades 2, Hecate is no insurmountable obstacle, though she cuts a rather intimidating figure and may overwhelm you with the sheer variety of attacks she has available to her. However, you shouldn’t worry too much – not only do you have the gods on your side, this Hades 2 Hecate boss guide is another secret weapon you can wield.
Hades 2: How to beat Hecate
Hecate always opens the fight by invoking a burning circle on the ground, which expands around her. It’s easy to avoid by simply backing up a bit. Alternatively, you can dash forward once it has expanded far enough in order to get a few first hits in. Be ready to dash back out, though, as the circle will return to Hecate.
Hecate’s standard attack is well-telegraphed and fires a wave of magical flame ahead of her – in some cases, it’s two waves that fire slightly sideways, which can catch you off-guard if you try to dodge in that direction. In general, you’re well advised to stick to Hecate’s back, as this ensures that she has to turn around before firing her magic at you, giving you additional time to damage her as well as react to what she does. In the moment you see her readying her magic, dash behind her once more.
After you’ve chipped away at her HP for a bit, Hecate will conjure up two mirror images of her – all three will then use one of her area attacks. These can be:
- An expanding magical circle on the ground (her starting attack)
- A steady stream of magical fire shooting from her hands
- A steady stream of magical bullets fired in a spread pattern around her
- A steady stream of magic waves that return to her after a while
Whenever Hecate splits up, it’s best to simply focus on avoiding any damage by retreating into a safe corner as far from the witch and her mirror images as possible. If you happen to be close to the real Hecate – just attack and check if there is any movement in the health bar – this is a good chance to damage her without her being able to react.
After you’ve depleted a third of her HP, Hecate will become invulnerable and summon four of the standard witches from the original game. Killing these will allow you to damage her again. In the meantime, she’ll also use one of her area attacks – in addition to the numbers 1, 3 and 4 listed above, she can summon three lunar rays extending outwards and rotating around her, which are pretty easy to avoid, large magic circles that can stun and damage you, leaving you vulnerable to the witches, or smaller circles to damage you. Keep moving around in this phase of the battle.
When the witches are gone, Hecate is vulnerable again and will use the same attacks and moves as in the first phase, so you don’t need to adapt your strategy.
Once you’ve brought her down to the last third of her HP bar, Hecate will become invulnerable again and summon additional witches – giving you the same goal as before. However, on top of the area attacks she used earlier, she now fires a polymorphing projectile at you – when this glowing orb touches you, you’ll be transformed into a helpless sheep for a while that can only dodge.
Dodging Hecate’s polymorph requires you to keep a cool head: Turn towards it and dash at the last moment, forcing it to turn around behind you. Repeat this a couple of times until the missile finally fizzles out. Then deal with the witches and get back to Hecate, finishing her off.
Note that the arena Hecate fights you in contains a number of trees you can use to your benefit for extra damage and be aware that the green orbs she fires count as projectiles that can be dispelled by Hestia’s boon for your sprint.
Overall, Hecate has a large and varied number of attacks she can throw at you, but all of them are fairly simple to dodge thanks to being well-telegraphed in advance – she is merely the first boss, after all.
Defeating Hecate will grant you access to the next Underworld area, Oceanus, as well as your first boss material.
Hades 2: Best boons vs. Hecate
After a while, you’ll be able to fight Hecate pretty much blindly and with any build. For your first few encounters, a build revolving around Apollo’s boons will make you feel comfortable, as his divine gifts will enhance your basic attacks with better range and damage and give you a very powerful cast that can whittle down Hecate’s health while you focus on dodging. His sprint is neat as well, inflicting Daze on Hecate to make her miss her attacks and thus helping you stay alive.
For more options, check out our guide for the best Hades 2 builds.