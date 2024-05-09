Video Games

Hades 2: how to get Iron

How to find and harvest iron in Hades 2

Resources are everywhere in Hades 2, but each one only spawns in a specific location, so tracking down the right material for whatever you’re working on isn’t easy. Iron is one such metal, as you may have walked past it many times without even realizing that it can be harvested. We’ll tell you where to get iron in Hades 2 and how to harvest it.

How to get Iron in Hades 2

Iron is found on ships in the Rift of Thessaly, which is the second area of the surface. On some ships you may see a big stack of cannonballs piled up towards the edge of a ship, these are not just decorative, if you have the Crescent Pick on you then you can mine the cannonballs for three chunks of iron per collection. These are relatively common on the Rift, so one trip should net you plenty of iron for your various incantations.

