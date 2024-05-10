Video Games

Hades 2: how to get Mandrake

How to find and harvest Mandrake in Hades 2

For some of the best upgrades and Tarot Cards in the current version of Hades 2, you’ll need to dig up some precious resources, including one that isn’t very pleasant to be around. Mandrake is likely the last type of flower you’ll come across in Hades 2, which means it can be used in a few crucial points – or for a tidy profit of Bones.

We’ll tell you where to find Mandrake seeds and how to grow them.

How to get Mandrake in Hades 2

Mandrake seeds are found in dig spots in the Rift of Thessaly, the second area of the surface. If you haven’t got there already, check out our guide on how to get to the surface in Hades 2, as well as our Hades 2 Cyclops boss guide, as he is the big bad monster that stands between you and the rift.

You’ll need the Silver Shovel with you to dig anything up, and once you have, you can plant it in any of your soil patches in the Crossroads. Just wait for them to grow and that’s it, you can harvest them for whatever recipes you have your eye on.

