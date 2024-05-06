Video Games

Hades 2: how to get Moon Dust

How to get Moon Dust to upgrade Tarot Cards in Hades 2

Moon Dust is a very rare and very powerful resource you’ll discover a decent way into your time with Hades 2. Powder from the moon herself, you can use Moon Dust to upgrade your Tarot Cards, making their already strong buffs even more powerful. As soon as you unlock the ability to do this, you’ll want to get stuck in, so we’ll explain the different ways you can pick up Moon Dust.

How to get Moon Dust in Hades 2

There are a few different ways to get Moon Dust, but they all involve spending currency.

The main way to get more is from the Wretched Broker, who will sell you Moon Dust for 80 Bones each. If you want more, you can get eight at once if you spend four of Charon’s Coupons on a shipment, although it will take 80 encounters to arrive at the Crossroads.

Finally, there is a chance that Charon’s store at the end of Tartarus – right before you fight Chronos – will have Moon Dust in it along with is other powerful wares, so we recommend saving up your coins before you get there.

