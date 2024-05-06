Video Games

Hades 2 Polyphemus boss guide: How to clear Ephyra

Learn how to get the cyclops out of your way

The Underworld isn’t the only place suffering from Chronos’ revival: Olympus itself is under siege from the titan’s forces. Though Melinoë can only survive on the surface for a few minutes due to being Hades’ daughter, a newly-discovered incantation can weaken the blood curse, allowing her to come to the aid of her relatives – and doubling the amount of content players have access to.

After clearing out the town, Melinoë must make it to the docks to chase Chronos’ fleet – and with many of Hades 2’s new characters being inspired by the Odyssey, who else would bar her way than a certain blinded cyclops? Polyphemus is still sore about the joke Odysseus pulled on him back in the day and doesn’t want anyone to pass his sheep pen.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to find a witty way out of this one – our Hades 2 Polyphemus boss guide will show you the way.

Hades 2: How to defeat Polyphemus

Polyphemus is all about brute strength and area of effect attacks – after all, Odysseus blinded his one and only eye, so he’s not exactly a precise operator. Most of the cyclops’ attacks cause damaging shockwaves on the ground, which expand outwards. When Polyphemus jumps to a new position, make sure to get out of his way, as he’ll damage you when he crosses your path.

Additionally, Polyphemus can stomp his feet to create shockwaves that travel faster, but leave some gaps for you to hide in. His most destructive ability is to cause an expanding circle of little explosions, which are telegraphed on the ground.

Hades 2 screenshot showing Polyphemus in battle.
Polyphemus will summon a steady stream of reinforcements. / Supergiant Games

During the battle, Polyphemus will summon zombies and the blobs throwing explosive barrels to help him out, so prepare to dispatch them back to the Underworld.

One final thing to be aware of are the sheep running around on the battlefield: Polyphemus has a grabbing attack he sometimes uses. If he catches a sheep with it, he’ll eat it to restore HP. You’ll need to be a good shepherd and keep the animals away from him (though that does aggravate them, causing them to chase you – and they do actually hurt). Stay clear of his front at all times, since he can also grab and chew on you, dealing you a lot of damage.

Hades 2 screenshot showing Polyphemus eat some sheep.
Polyphemus can munch on the poor sheep roaming the battlefield to heal some HP. / Supergiant Games

Polyphemus is a little hard to get to in melee due to the constant creation of shockwaves and the danger of getting caught by his jump. Being further away gives you more reaction time to those. Your ranged attacks, specials, and casts will likely be your best options against him in addition to sticking to his back – though keep in mind that you’ll need to clear away the reinforcements he’s summoning, since those can get really numerous and annoying over time, throwing themselves in the way of your attacks and shielding the cyclops.

Once you’ve sent Polyphemus back to sleep, you’ll get some wool as a crafting material and will have opened the way to the docks of Ephyra – you’re one step closer to Mount Olympus.

Hades 2 screenshot of Polyphemus going down.
Putting Polyphemus to sleep opens the way to the docks. / Supergiant Games

Hades 2: Best boons vs. Polyphemus

Boons supporting your ranged capabilities are strong against Polyphemus – alternatively, what Apollo or Poseidon can do for your melee attacks in terms of additional range and damage is a good way of solving the problem as well. Hera’s Hitch effects come in very handy here as well: Connect Polyphemus to all of his summons and just throw in some area of effect attacks – it’s the perfect way of using his own reinforcements against him.

Hades 2 screenshot showing Polyphemus sleeping on the ground.
Polyphemus sticks around after the battle, though sound asleep. / Supergiant Games

You’ll ideally want a sprint upgrade as well: Dodging Polyphemus shockwaves and jumps, the fiery barrels from his summons, and – not to forget – angry sheep will be much easier with more speed on your side.

Find more strong options in the best Hades 2 builds guide.

