Hades 2: how to get Thalamus
Thalamus is one of the stranger and more elusive resources in Hades 2. It’s a very important ingredient too, as it’s required in the incantation that will allow Melione to breathe on the surface, letting you complete runs there without your health constantly draining away.
We’ll explain where to find Thalamus in Hades 2 so you can breathe the crisp surface air without fear of it choking you to death. If you're on the lookout for other resources, check out our guides on how to get Moon Dust in Hades 2 or how to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2.
How to get Thalamus in Hades 2
Thalamus is grown from Strange Seeds, which can only be obtained by interacting with dig spots in Chaos. To do that you’ll need to bring the Silver Shovel with you on a run and enter the Chaos realm at your first opportunity through the gates that harm you. It’s very common to find one in the first few areas of Erebus, so it shouldn’t take too long to find them.
Keep your eyes peeled for a patch of soil in the realm so you can dig it up. All you have to do then is plant the seeds in the soil at the Crossroads and wait for them to grow.