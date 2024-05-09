Video Games

Hades 2: all Weapon Aspects and how to unlock them

Every Weapon Aspect in Hades 2 and how to unlock them

Melinoe
Once you’ve filled out your infernal arsenal, you’ll get the opportunity to upgrade your weapons further, making them even more powerful. This is done through the Weapon Aspects mechanic, which let you choose different ways to make your weapons better than before. Each weapon has three different aspects that are all unlocked separately, so you can create the perfect build for you.

We’ll explain how to unlock Aspects and what all of them do for each weapon.

Table of Contents

  1. How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
  2. Witch’s Staff Aspects
  3. Sister Blades Aspects
  4. Umbral Flames Aspects
  5. Moonstone Axe Aspects
  6. Argent Skull Aspects

How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

Hades 2 Weapon Aspects
Weapon Aspects / Supergiant Games

Firstly, you’ll need to unlock all five weapons in the infernal arsenal by crafting them with the required materials. You also need to use them all in runs at least once. After that, the next time you encounter Hecate at the end of the Erebus, she’ll explain the concept of Aspects and a new incantation will  be unlocked, which requires the following materials:

  • 5 Bronze
  • 1 Nightshade

If you need help getting those materials, we have a guide on how to get Bronze in Hades 2, and how to get Underworld flowers in Hades 2.

Once you have, the Rank 1 for Aspect of Melinoe will be unlocked by default, but all others will have to be unlocked with materials. Each aspect can go as high as Rank 5.

Witch’s Staff Aspects

Aspect

Materials

Effect

Melinoe

Default

Chanel Omega moves X% faster

Circe

5 Silver
5 Lotus

Gain Serenity after landing 21 attacks or specials

Momus

2 Limestone
1 Pearl

When below 50% HP, absorb Omega Special to restore 5 HP

Sister Blades Aspects

Aspect

Materials

Effect

Melinoe

Default

Backstabs do an extra X% damage

Artemis

15 Silver
1 Glassrock

While channeling Omega attack, parry and riposte enemies

Pan

1 Wool
2 Shaderot

Specials seek foes within cast and fire more blades after channelling

Umbral Flames Aspects

Aspect

Materials

Effect

Melinoe

Default

Omega Special lasts X seconds longer

Moros

2 Bronze
2 Tears

Attacks liger for 6 seconds after firing and explode if hit by specials

Eos

2 Drifwood
2 Golden Apple

Attacks grow larger over 4 seconds and return when you sprint

Moonstone Axe Aspects

Aspect

Materials

Effect

Melinoe

Default

Recover from attacks and specials X% faster

Charon

5 Pearls
1 Obol Point

Cast duration increased by 3 seconds and erupts if hit by Omega Special

Thanatos

3 Glassrock
1 Dark

Hitting Omega Moves increases crit rate by 1% (up to 4%), reverts when you take damage

Argent Skull Aspects

Aspect

Materials

Effect

Melinoe

Default

Attacks are improved by X power per spent shell

Medea

4 Iron
1 Nightshade

Attacks explode in a larger area upon impact, attack and special damage +20%

Persephone

1 Moss
5 Poppy

Damage dealt generates Glory, with enhances your Omega Special

