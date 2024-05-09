Hades 2: all Weapon Aspects and how to unlock them
Once you’ve filled out your infernal arsenal, you’ll get the opportunity to upgrade your weapons further, making them even more powerful. This is done through the Weapon Aspects mechanic, which let you choose different ways to make your weapons better than before. Each weapon has three different aspects that are all unlocked separately, so you can create the perfect build for you.
We’ll explain how to unlock Aspects and what all of them do for each weapon.
Table of Contents
How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Firstly, you’ll need to unlock all five weapons in the infernal arsenal by crafting them with the required materials. You also need to use them all in runs at least once. After that, the next time you encounter Hecate at the end of the Erebus, she’ll explain the concept of Aspects and a new incantation will be unlocked, which requires the following materials:
- 5 Bronze
- 1 Nightshade
If you need help getting those materials, we have a guide on how to get Bronze in Hades 2, and how to get Underworld flowers in Hades 2.
Once you have, the Rank 1 for Aspect of Melinoe will be unlocked by default, but all others will have to be unlocked with materials. Each aspect can go as high as Rank 5.
Witch’s Staff Aspects
Aspect
Materials
Effect
Melinoe
Default
Chanel Omega moves X% faster
Circe
5 Silver
Gain Serenity after landing 21 attacks or specials
Momus
2 Limestone
When below 50% HP, absorb Omega Special to restore 5 HP
Sister Blades Aspects
Aspect
Materials
Effect
Melinoe
Default
Backstabs do an extra X% damage
Artemis
15 Silver
While channeling Omega attack, parry and riposte enemies
Pan
1 Wool
Specials seek foes within cast and fire more blades after channelling
Umbral Flames Aspects
Aspect
Materials
Effect
Melinoe
Default
Omega Special lasts X seconds longer
Moros
2 Bronze
Attacks liger for 6 seconds after firing and explode if hit by specials
Eos
2 Drifwood
Attacks grow larger over 4 seconds and return when you sprint
Moonstone Axe Aspects
Aspect
Materials
Effect
Melinoe
Default
Recover from attacks and specials X% faster
Charon
5 Pearls
Cast duration increased by 3 seconds and erupts if hit by Omega Special
Thanatos
3 Glassrock
Hitting Omega Moves increases crit rate by 1% (up to 4%), reverts when you take damage
Argent Skull Aspects
Aspect
Materials
Effect
Melinoe
Default
Attacks are improved by X power per spent shell
Medea
4 Iron
Attacks explode in a larger area upon impact, attack and special damage +20%
Persephone
1 Moss
Damage dealt generates Glory, with enhances your Omega Special