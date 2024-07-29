Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions editions and pre-order guide
The Wizarding World’s favorite sport may not have made it into Hogwarts Legacy, but with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions by Unbroken Studios, publisher WB Games is delivering a title with its full focus on the ball game.
Table of Contents
Slated to be released on September 3, 2024, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, Quidditch Champions will provide single-player and co-op experiences, including a career mode. You can dive into matches with up to three of your friends, all of you steering individual members of your team.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is now available for pre-orders and here’s which editions of the game are up for grabs – including their bonuses.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Standard Edition
- Includes a digital copy of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Price: $29.99 USD / €29.99 EUR
- Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S
- Pre-order bonus: Firebolt Supreme (Broom Skin)
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Includes a digital or physical copy of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Price: $39.99 USD / €39.99 EUR
- Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S
- Pre-order bonus: Firebolt Supreme (Broom Skin)
In addition, the Deluxe Edition contains the following exclusive in-game items:
- Gold x2,000
- Gryffindor Stormrider Firestorm Broom Skin
- Gryffindor Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
- Gryffindor House Crest Emblem
- Hufflepuff Stormrider Sandstorm Broom Skin
- Hufflepuff Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
- Hufflepuff House Crest Emblem
- Ravenclaw Stormrider Cyclone Broom Skin
- Ravenclaw Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
- Ravenclaw House Crest Emblem
- Slytherin Stormrider Hurricane Broom Skin
- Slytherin Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
- Slytherin House Crest Emblem
Luckily, this is all the editions there are for Quidditch Champions – we’ve certainly gotten used to more complicated set-ups in recent years.