Hogwarts Legacy preload: dates, platforms, and download sizes

The countdown towards Hogwarts Legacy’s release is ticking steadily. Fans absorb every bit of news about the game religiously, closely following the publication of new trailers or leaks. Luckily, the wait is almost over: Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with versions for older consoles following later this year.

Since we’re getting closer to release, players are starting to think about the logistics – if you want to sink hours into exploring 1800s Hogwarts immediately after the game unlocks, you’ll need to preload the title. Otherwise you might be stuck waiting on a long download instead of learning cool spells and uncovering secrets.

Fortunately, Avalanche Software has already announced some details regarding the Hogwarts Legacy preload.

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S preload

You can preload Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series X|S as of January 25, 2023. Download sizes vary depending on which console you play on, with the Series X file being around 76GB and the Series S file requiring around 50GB of storage space.

Xbox Series X|S actually has a pretty unique feature that doesn’t even require you to purchase the game to download it: Simply open the Xbox app on your smartphone, log in with your Xbox account, search for Hogwarts Legacy and tap “Download to console” before choosing the linked device you want to play the game on. It's almost like magic.

If you’ve already preordered the game, you can find the option to preload and install it in your game library.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 preload

We don’t have any details about the Hogwarts Legacy preload on PS5 yet. Considering the game even contains some missions exclusive to the Sony console, you can be sure that a preload will become available in the time between launch and now. We’ll keep you updated.

Hogwarts Legacy PC preload

As is the case for PS5, any details about the Hogwarts Legacy preload on PC are not available at this point, so we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime you can check out if your PC is ready to run the open-world RPG in our overview of the Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements and read our Hogwarts Legacy preview.

If you want to catch up on the controversies surrounding the game and book author J.K. Rowling, you can read our explainer at that link.