Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Dream Ticker locations and solutions

Find all Dream Tickers in Dreamflux Reef, Sorchsand Audition Venue, and Penacony Grand Theater

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 brought three additional regions of Penacony into the game – the areas of Dreamflux Reef, Scorchsand Audition Venue, and Penacony Grand Theater. All three once again feature Dream Tickers that need to be repaired by solving their puzzles.

This won’t just reward you with their gratitude – you’ll be showered with Stellar Jades and the Eerie Building Blocks that can be exchanged for additional rewards when a new NPC that’ll accept them comes to the game. For now, all you can do is solve the puzzles and hoard the material for later.

Find all Dream Ticker locations and solutions for Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 below.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail – Evil Ticker
  2. Honkai: Star Rail – Punk Ticker
  3. Honkai: Star Rail – Enlightened Ticker
  4. Honkai: Star Rail – Hanu Ticker
  5. Honkai: Star Rail – Sly Ticker
  6. Honkai: Star Rail – Superstar Ticker
  7. Honkai: Star Rail – Lonely Ticker
  8. Honkai: Star Rail – Awake Ticker
  9. Honkai: Star Rail – Starchaser Ticker
  10. Honkai: Star Rail – Bomb Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail – Evil Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the location of the Evil Dream Ticker.
Location: Dreamflux Reef. / HoYoverse

Evil Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Evil Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Evil Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing the third step of the Evil Dream Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Evil Ticker Step #4

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing the final step of the Evil Dream Ticker solution.
Step 4 of the Evil Dream Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Punk Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Punk Dream Ticker location.
Location: Dreamflux Reef. / HoYoverse

Punk Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of step 1 of the Punk Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Punk Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Punk Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Punk Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Punk Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Enlightened Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing the Enlightened Ticker location.
Location: Dreamflux Reef. / HoYoverse

Enlightened Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Enlightened Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Enlightened Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Enlightened Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Enlightened Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Enlightened Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Enlightened Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 3 of the Enlightened Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Enlightened Ticker Solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Hanu Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Hanu Ticker location.
Location: Scorchsand Audition Venue. / HoYoverse

Hanu Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Hanu Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Hanu Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Hanu Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Hanu Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Hanu Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Sly Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Sly Ticker location.
Location: Scorchsand Audition Venue. / HoYoverse

Sly Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Sly Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Sly Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Sly Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Sly Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Sly Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Sly Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 3 of the Sly Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Sly Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Superstar Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing the Superstar Ticker location.
Location: Scorchsand Audition Venue. / HoYoverse

Superstar Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Superstar Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Superstar Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Superstar Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Superstar Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Superstar Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Superstar Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 3 of the Superstar Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Superstar Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Lonely Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Lonely Ticker location.
Location: Penacony Grand Theater. / HoYoverse

Lonely Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Lonely Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Lonely Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Lonely Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Lonely Dream Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Lonely Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Awake Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Awake Ticker location.
Location: Penacony Grand Theater. / HoYoverse

Awake Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Awake Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Awake Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Awake Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Awake Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Awake Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Awake Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 3 of the Awake Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Awake Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Awake Ticker Step #4

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 4 of the Awake Ticker solution.
Step 4 of the Awake Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Starchaser Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Starchaser Ticker location.
Location: Penacony Grand Theater. / HoYoverse

Starchaser Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of step 1 of the Starchaser Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Starchaser Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Starchaser Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Starcaster Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Starcaster Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Bomb Ticker

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the Bomb Ticker location.
Location: Penacony Grand Theater. / HoYoverse

Bomb Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 1 of the Bomb Ticker solution.
Step 1 of the Bomb Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Bomb Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 2 of the Bomb Ticker solution.
Step 2 of the Bomb Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Bomb Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 3 of the Bomb Ticker solution.
Step 3 of the Bomb Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Bomb Ticker Step #4

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing step 4 of the Bomb Ticker solution.
Step 4 of the Bomb Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Make sure to have all balloon locations for the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 balloon achievements on your radar as well.

