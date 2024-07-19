Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 banners – Yunli and Jiaoqiu debut
The next Honkai: Star Rail banners are just around the corner with update 2.4 bringing us away from Penacony and back to the Xianzhou Luofu. Naturally, this means that the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters in version 2.4 are related to the mighty Xianzhou Alliance: We have Yunli, the beloved granddaughter of General Huaiyan of the Xianzhou Zhuming, and Jiaoqiu, a Foxian healer from the Xianzhou Yaoqing, to start with.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 character banners as well as the available Light Cones.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 banners: Phase 1
Starting on July 31, 2024, with HSR 2.4’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Yunli (5-Star, Physical, The Destruction), Hanya (4-Star, Physical, The Harmony), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony), and Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance)
- Huohuo (5-Star, Wind, The Abundance), Hanya (4-Star, Physical, The Harmony), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony), and Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance)
- Dance at Sunset (5-Star, The Destruction) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Night of Fright (5-Star, The Abundance) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Yunli
Yunli works somewhat similar to Clara in that she’s primarily dealing damage through counters. Facilitating this combat style are her Ultimate, which taunts enemies, and Skill, which enables Yunli to restore some of her own HP. However, she’s also a bit unpredictable, attacking foes at random if none move against her after she’s taunted them.
Huohuo
Huohuo remains one of the most powerful healers in the game, bringing enormous amounts of HP restoration without requiring too many Skill Points. What’s more, she’s one of the strongest cleansers available, freeing allies from debuffs and crowd control effects outside of her turn – an extremely valuable ability.
Hanya
Hanya is a support character who can restore Skill Points for the team as well as enhance their attacks against single targets.
Yukong
Yukong is another support character, who excels at maximizing the damage of Imaginary Type characters with offensive buffs.
Lynx
Lynx is a solid healer with the ability to cleanse adverse effects from allies, making her a good pick-up for anyone looking to upgrade from Natasha.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on August 21, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Jiaoqiu (5-Star, Fire, The Nihility), Hook (4-Star, Fire, The Destruction), Guinaifen (4-Star, Fire, The Nihility), and Arlan (4-Star, Lightning, The Destruction)
- Sparkle (5-Star, Quantum, The Harmony), Hook (4-Star, Fire, The Destruction), Guinaifen (4-Star, Fire, The Nihility), and Arlan (4-Star, Lightning, The Destruction)
- Those Many Springs (5-Star, The Nihility) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Earthly Escapade (5-Star, The Harmony) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Jiaoqiu
Jiaoqiu is a classic DoT character, inflicting enemies with damaging debuffs that become more and more effective as the stacks increase. His Ultimate not only continues to spread even more debuffs on the enemy, but boosts everyone’s Ultimate Damage, giving him a bit of a support role.
Sparkle
Sparkle is able to provide a massive amount of Skill Points to her team as well as advancing an ally’s turn forward, providing them with additional offensive capabilities.
Hook is an alright damage dealer, though she doesn’t really excel at anything. Dealing additional damage to characters afflicted with Burn, she definitely benefits from having Jiaoqiu around.
Guinaifen is another classic DoT character, inflicting Burn as well as a damage multiplier on her targets to maximize the entire party’s damage. Be careful with her, though, as she has very low base HP.
Arlan… well, exists. He isn’t any good, though, sorry.
Update 2.4 will also see the release of March 7th (The Hunt), but this alternate form of the Astral Express member will be free to unlock through the story – you won’t need to pull for her.
Make sure to check for active Honkai: Star Rail codes to grab additional Stellar Jades for your pulls.