Honkai: Star Rail – version 2.4 event schedule
Version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail will be out on July 31, 2024, bringing a variety of characters, missions, and events to the RPG for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Though the update comes with a new Trailblaze Continuance Mission as well as a Companion Mission and a fresh area to explore on the Xianzhou Luofu, players can expect even more content – and juicy rewards – as part of the version’s event line-up.
What’s more, the events in HSR 2.4 will be key to unlocking the full potential of March 7th’s new playable form, March 7th (The Hunt), which can be obtained for free by playing through the story of version 2.4. To plan accordingly, here is the full Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 event schedule.
HSR 2.4: All event start times
Saga of Primaveral Blade
- Start: July 31, 2024
- End: September 9, 2024
Saga of Primaveral Blade is update 2.4’s flagship event and will be available for the entirety of the new version’s duration. It’s very important to note that this event will become permanent after the end of version 2.4, so you’ll still be able to experience its content and get some of its rewards at a later date. However, some rewards associated with the event are time-limited, so reaping the full boons still requires you to play through it before September 9 rolls around.
Among the time-limited rewards are 1,200 Stellar Jade and a Self-Modeling Resin, so you don’t want to miss out.
As for the permanent rewards, you can get 380 Stellar Jade, a new Chat Box design, and three Eidolons for March 7th (The Hunt).
Operation Memoria Snapshot
- Start: August 7, 2024
- End: August 19, 2024
Operation Memoria Snapshot is essentially a mini-version of Pokémon Snap that’s available in Honkai: Star Rail – only you won’t photograph wild Pokémon, but are instead tasked with filming Trash Cans in their natural habitat.
500 Stellar Jade are up for grabs in this event.
Trailblaze: Friendship is Magic!
- Start: August 21, 2024
- End: September 9, 2024
Trailblaze: Friendship is Magic! is a combat event with some special rules: You can designate one of your team members as the Magician. The Magician gains a special ability based on their Path – and, this being another wacky Trash Can event, things are bound to get out of hand.
Another 500 Stellar Jade are available from this event as its main prize.
Gift of Odyssey
- Start: July 31, 2024
- End: September 9, 2024
It’s the check-in event you know and love: Log in for seven days throughout version 2.4 to claim ten Star Rail Special Passes, allowing you to pull from the limited banners ten times.
Planar Fissure
- Start: August 14, 2024
- End: August 21, 2024
This event will provide you with a limited number of double drops for the time of its duration. You can use them when farming Planar Ornaments in the Simulated or Divergent Universe.
Garden of Plenty
- Start: August 30, 2024
- End: September 6, 2024
This event enables you to gain double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes for a limited number of times every day.
Check out the current Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for more freebies.