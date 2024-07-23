Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – version 2.4 event schedule

Find out when all events in HSR 2.4 become available

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail will be out on July 31, 2024, bringing a variety of characters, missions, and events to the RPG for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Though the update comes with a new Trailblaze Continuance Mission as well as a Companion Mission and a fresh area to explore on the Xianzhou Luofu, players can expect even more content – and juicy rewards – as part of the version’s event line-up.

What’s more, the events in HSR 2.4 will be key to unlocking the full potential of March 7th’s new playable form, March 7th (The Hunt), which can be obtained for free by playing through the story of version 2.4. To plan accordingly, here is the full Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 event schedule.

HSR 2.4: All event start times

Saga of Primaveral Blade

  • Start: July 31, 2024
  • End: September 9, 2024

Saga of Primaveral Blade is update 2.4’s flagship event and will be available for the entirety of the new version’s duration. It’s very important to note that this event will become permanent after the end of version 2.4, so you’ll still be able to experience its content and get some of its rewards at a later date. However, some rewards associated with the event are time-limited, so reaping the full boons still requires you to play through it before September 9 rolls around.

Among the time-limited rewards are 1,200 Stellar Jade and a Self-Modeling Resin, so you don’t want to miss out.

As for the permanent rewards, you can get 380 Stellar Jade, a new Chat Box design, and three Eidolons for March 7th (The Hunt).

HSR's March 7 in her Xianzhou form
Saga of Primaveral Blade powers up March 7th (The Hunt). / HoYoverse

Operation Memoria Snapshot

  • Start: August 7, 2024
  • End: August 19, 2024

Operation Memoria Snapshot is essentially a mini-version of Pokémon Snap that’s available in Honkai: Star Rail – only you won’t photograph wild Pokémon, but are instead tasked with filming Trash Cans in their natural habitat.

500 Stellar Jade are up for grabs in this event.

Trailblaze: Friendship is Magic!

  • Start: August 21, 2024
  • End: September 9, 2024

Trailblaze: Friendship is Magic! is a combat event with some special rules: You can designate one of your team members as the Magician. The Magician gains a special ability based on their Path – and, this being another wacky Trash Can event, things are bound to get out of hand.

Another 500 Stellar Jade are available from this event as its main prize.

Gift of Odyssey

  • Start: July 31, 2024
  • End: September 9, 2024

It’s the check-in event you know and love: Log in for seven days throughout version 2.4 to claim ten Star Rail Special Passes, allowing you to pull from the limited banners ten times.

Planar Fissure

  • Start: August 14, 2024
  • End: August 21, 2024

This event will provide you with a limited number of double drops for the time of its duration. You can use them when farming Planar Ornaments in the Simulated or Divergent Universe.

Garden of Plenty

  • Start: August 30, 2024
  • End: September 6, 2024

This event enables you to gain double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes for a limited number of times every day.

Check out the current Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for more freebies.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides