Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 – How to unlock March 7th (Hunt)
The latest Honkai: Star Rail update didn’t just add new characters to the current banners – in version 2.4, you can unlock an alternative form for March 7th for free. Like the original March, March 7th (Hunt) is a 4-Star character. However, you shouldn’t let that underestimate her: The new form following the Path of The Hunt and dealing Imaginary Damage is actually very strong and will be a powerful addition to anyone’s roster.
Adding this single-target damage dealer, who can be played in two completely different styles and team compositions, will do wonders for the depth of your roster when it comes to tackling endgame modes like Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow.
Find out how to unlock March 7th (Hunt) in HSR 2.4 below.
HSR 2.4: How to unlock March 7th (Hunt)
Unlocking March 7th (Hunt) as a free character requires you to play through the Trailblaze Continuance Mission introduced in this version, which follows up on the Penacony arc.
Go to the Astral Express to receive a message from Jing Yuan, who invites the crew to the Xianzhou Luofu’s Wardance Ceremony. As always, there is more to that invitation than one would initially think, but that’s for you to find out as you progress through the story.
Once you’ve arrived on the Luofu and done the initial section of the story, which includes beating your old nemesis Skott in a debate you’ll get to a quest called “March to Mastery: A Star Is Born” – this is the part where you can unlock March 7th’s newest form. The mission will make you go through a tutorial battle to introduce her abilities, after which you will have access to the new character.
HSR 2.4: How to unlock March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons
Make sure to keep playing through the story afterwards, though, because finishing the arc from March 7th’s perspective will give you access to the Saga of Primaveral Blade event – this not only contains some time-limited rewards, but will become a permanent part of the game. It’s of vital importance that you play through this event if you plan on using March 7th (Hunt), as it will allow you to earn her Eidolons and further upgrade her capabilities.
HSR 2.4: How to switch March 7th’s Paths
Once you’ve unlocked March 7th (Hunt), you’re completely free to switch between her new form and the original one, March 7th (Preservation). Simply open your character menu, look for March, and then click the “Switch” button in the bottom right corner, below her current Light Cone. March is using the same system as Trailblazer in this regard.
