Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 – How to win the debate against Feixiao

Help Jing Yuan out by providing testimony

The Xianzhou Alliance is in an uproar due to the previous events on the Luofu and Jing Yuan is even suspected of disloyalty – something we can’t simply let stand. In Honkai: Star Rail 2.4, the Alliance sent Feixiao and Huaiyan to investigate the Ambrosial Arbor Crisis, and the Trailblazer was asked to stand witness and answer Feixiao’s questions.

We as players may have forgotten some of the details regarding that story arc – after all, it’s been a year since the game launched and we had to deal with the emergency on the Luofu – which makes our mission of simply spitting some facts possibly a difficult one.

Worry not, though: We’ve figured out how to win the debate against Feixiao in HSR 2.4 and answer all of her questions in a satisfactory manner.

HSR 2.4: Choose these dialog options to convince Feixiao

This part of the story uses the same gameplay mechanics as the debate against Skott earlier: Giving the right answer nets you a point, giving the wrong answer deducts one. You need to be on equal or more points with Feixiao by the end of the debate to win.

Again, your job here is to stick with the facts of what happened on the Luofu back then – no need to get inventive or appeal to emotions.

Here are the dialog options we used to defeat Feixiao in the debate with a score of six to zero:

  1. First, tell Feixiao that the Astral Express traveled to the Luofu because of the Stellaron: +1 Point.
  2. Second, report to Feixiao that you’ve actually met Dan Shu and heard her story: +1 Point.
  3. Third, inform Feixiao that Phantylia is a heliobus, explaining how she could infiltrate the Luofu and escape unscathed: +1 Point.

Choosing the above dialog options will fully satisfy Feixiao’s curiosity – and hopefully help Jing Yuan alleviate suspicions as well. With the Xianzhou Alliance being less united than we thought and Phantylia apparently having returned to stir up the Borisin, things are getting rather heated.

