Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 – How to win the debate against Skott
Skott, the IPC employee already known to Honkai: Star Rail players from the Aurum Alley event, is back on the Xianzhou Luofu – and once again the Trailblazer must win a debate against him.
In HSR 2.4’s Trailblaze Continuance Mission, Skott refuses to have his cargo inspected by the Luofu’s Cloud Knights, despite a suspicious attack on the IPC’s ship taking place right before. Players need to negotiate with Skott to solve the matter without any violence so as to not strain the relations between the IPC and the Xianzhou.
Learn how to quickly win the debate against Skott and advance the plot of Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 to take another step towards unlocking your free March 7th (Hunt) as part of the story.
HSR 2.4: Choose these dialog options to defeat Skott
There are several ways to win the debate against Skott and the Trailblazer still remembers his weaknesses from the last time they had a verbal skirmish at Aurum Alley: Skott is unreasonable, but does have respect for laws and rules. Getting your point across will also require intimidation, as Skott is a bit of a coward.
Here are the dialog options we used to defeat Skott in the debate with a score of five to one:
- First, intimidate Skott with Yanqing’s identity as Jing Yuan’s apprentice and a lieutenant of the Cloud Knights: +1 Point.
- Second, ridicule the thought of paying Skott compensation: -1 Point.
- Third, escalate the issue further to intimidate Skott with the potential consequences of refusing to cooperate with the Cloud Knights: +1 Point.
- Four, remind Skott that the Xianzhou are merely following their own rules and laws in this matter: +1 Point.
Choosing the above dialog options will easily let you win the debate and make Skott accept the inspection of his cargo. Step 2, although detrimental to your case, is especially hilarious as the Trailblazer brings up some examples from the past in which they got away scot-free after they damaged or destroyed all sorts of valuable stuff – that’s the unhinged protagonist we all fell in love with.
