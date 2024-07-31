Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 – Saga of Primaveral Blade event tips

How to get Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt)

Once you’ve unlocked March 7th (Hunt) in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4, the version’s flagship event – Saga of Primaveral Blade – opens its doors to you. Saga of Primaveral Blade will be available during the entirety of update 2.4 with its time-limited rewards, so there’s no immediate rush to tackle it. 

Table of Contents

  1. HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – How to unlock Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt)
  2. HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Bring March 7th’s Mood down to 0 once
  3. HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Balance training and rest
  4. HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Use assistant powers
  5. HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Spread out your stats

Once version 2.4 has run its course, the event will become a permanent addition to Honkai: Star Rail – which is important, because one of the rewards up for grabs are Eidolons for the newest form of March 7th. Obtaining these will allow you to upgrade March 7th (Hunt)’s Eidolon Levels, further bolstering her prowess.

Saga of Primaveral Blade’ once again has us betting with Skott – the same annoying Skott from the Aurum Alley event and the guy you have to win a debate against in 2.4’s main story. In the event, we experience different versions of how this story goes and get to see March 7th grow as a martial artist – and it’s chock-full with awesome art and funny dialog.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 screenshot of Skott making a bet.
Skott once again bit off more than he can chew. / HoYoverse

Find out how to master the sword with these HSR 2.4 Saga of Primaveral Blade tips covering all the critical bits you need to know about this event.

HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – How to unlock Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt)

Three Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt) are available through Saga of Primaveral Blade, allowing you to unlock half of her Eidolon Levels – we’re assuming that the three missing Eidolons are going to be obtainable through a future event to allow you to complete her upgrades.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 screenshot of March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons.
A trio of Eidolons can be gained from Saga of Primaveral Blade. These are permanent rewards, so don't worry about speed. / HoYoverse

To get your hands on Saga of Primaveral Blade’s March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons, you need to finish all five versions of the event’s story, featuring Huohuo, Qingque, Jiaoqiu, and Silver Wolf. Note that you’ll need to use the Finale Rewind function in Huohuo’s story version  – the one you finish originally – in order to get all the necessary endings.

HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Bring March 7th’s Mood down to 0 once

In Saga of Primaveral Blade, you need to manage March 7th’s training schedule. Generally, you won’t want to overwork her, as this diminishes the results of her sessions. However, there is an achievement for reducing March 7th’s Mood to 0 during the event, so you should do so at least once. The achievement is a cheeky little Simpsons reference called All Sword and No Play Makes March a Dull Girl – you can also hear her say that during the event sometimes.

HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Balance training and rest

As mentioned, though, don’t do this often. Make sure that March 7th gets enough rest to keep her Mood above 30 – any training sessions taking her below that number will be less effective, which isn’t good.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 screenshot of March 7th's training schedule.
Make sure to balance training with rest. / HoYoverse

At the same time, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t “waste” any resting time. Your regular R&R session provides +40 Mood to March 7th, so make sure she’s at least 40 points away from the maximum.

HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Use assistant powers

You’ll get the best results for March 7th’s training when making use of the assistant powers gained from Huohuo and the others. They generally come with pretty strong multipliers, so ensure that you always keep an eye on the synergy between the power you chose and the schedule you’re creating.

HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Spread out your stats

Don’t go all-in on a single stat when training. Not only do new moves generally take more than one increased stat to learn, you need to keep in mind that there is a second resource required – it’s Swordart Ascension, that value next to the little flame icon when you’re checking March 7th’s event moves. 

You only gain this from learning lower-level skills in the other branches of the skill tree, so it’s a good idea to spread out your training efforts somewhat or choose attributes you’re still weak in when getting random events during training. In this way, you can learn lower-level skills to have enough resources for reaching the flashier moves.

To get the character up to speed outside of the event, check our March 7th (Hunt) build guide.

Published
Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

