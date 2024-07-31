Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 – Saga of Primaveral Blade event tips
Once you’ve unlocked March 7th (Hunt) in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4, the version’s flagship event – Saga of Primaveral Blade – opens its doors to you. Saga of Primaveral Blade will be available during the entirety of update 2.4 with its time-limited rewards, so there’s no immediate rush to tackle it.
Table of Contents
- HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – How to unlock Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt)
- HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Bring March 7th’s Mood down to 0 once
- HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Balance training and rest
- HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Use assistant powers
- HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Spread out your stats
Once version 2.4 has run its course, the event will become a permanent addition to Honkai: Star Rail – which is important, because one of the rewards up for grabs are Eidolons for the newest form of March 7th. Obtaining these will allow you to upgrade March 7th (Hunt)’s Eidolon Levels, further bolstering her prowess.
Saga of Primaveral Blade’ once again has us betting with Skott – the same annoying Skott from the Aurum Alley event and the guy you have to win a debate against in 2.4’s main story. In the event, we experience different versions of how this story goes and get to see March 7th grow as a martial artist – and it’s chock-full with awesome art and funny dialog.
Find out how to master the sword with these HSR 2.4 Saga of Primaveral Blade tips covering all the critical bits you need to know about this event.
HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – How to unlock Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt)
Three Eidolons for March 7th (Hunt) are available through Saga of Primaveral Blade, allowing you to unlock half of her Eidolon Levels – we’re assuming that the three missing Eidolons are going to be obtainable through a future event to allow you to complete her upgrades.
To get your hands on Saga of Primaveral Blade’s March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons, you need to finish all five versions of the event’s story, featuring Huohuo, Qingque, Jiaoqiu, and Silver Wolf. Note that you’ll need to use the Finale Rewind function in Huohuo’s story version – the one you finish originally – in order to get all the necessary endings.
HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Bring March 7th’s Mood down to 0 once
In Saga of Primaveral Blade, you need to manage March 7th’s training schedule. Generally, you won’t want to overwork her, as this diminishes the results of her sessions. However, there is an achievement for reducing March 7th’s Mood to 0 during the event, so you should do so at least once. The achievement is a cheeky little Simpsons reference called All Sword and No Play Makes March a Dull Girl – you can also hear her say that during the event sometimes.
HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Balance training and rest
As mentioned, though, don’t do this often. Make sure that March 7th gets enough rest to keep her Mood above 30 – any training sessions taking her below that number will be less effective, which isn’t good.
At the same time, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t “waste” any resting time. Your regular R&R session provides +40 Mood to March 7th, so make sure she’s at least 40 points away from the maximum.
HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Use assistant powers
You’ll get the best results for March 7th’s training when making use of the assistant powers gained from Huohuo and the others. They generally come with pretty strong multipliers, so ensure that you always keep an eye on the synergy between the power you chose and the schedule you’re creating.
HSR 2.4: Saga of Primaveral Blade tips – Spread out your stats
Don’t go all-in on a single stat when training. Not only do new moves generally take more than one increased stat to learn, you need to keep in mind that there is a second resource required – it’s Swordart Ascension, that value next to the little flame icon when you’re checking March 7th’s event moves.
You only gain this from learning lower-level skills in the other branches of the skill tree, so it’s a good idea to spread out your training efforts somewhat or choose attributes you’re still weak in when getting random events during training. In this way, you can learn lower-level skills to have enough resources for reaching the flashier moves.
To get the character up to speed outside of the event, check our March 7th (Hunt) build guide.