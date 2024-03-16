Honkai: Star Rail codes: all codes to redeem in March 2024
Although Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play game and you can easily experience the entire journey of the Astral Express without investing a single cent into the title, frequently obtaining the latest characters requires a lot of in-game currency of a type called Stellar Jade.
You need Stellar Jade to purchase Star Rail Passes, which in turn allow you to pull for characters and Light Cones in the game’s banners, which are gacha machines based on luck.
Stellar Jade is available with real money and can be obtained in-game from missions, events, achievements, and level progression. Another way to get ahold of additional Stellar Jade is to redeem promo codes for Honkai: Star Rail, which are sometimes posted on social media or during developer livestreams. They guarantee you a few additional resources for free, which is always helpful. They work all the same on PC, PS5, and mobile.
Here are all Honkai: Star Rail codes active in March 2024 and how to redeem them.
Honkai: Star Rail codes – March 2024
These Honkai: Star Rail codes are currently active:
- 2S8N6M3ATV6T – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 (expires March 17, 2024)
- YTRN743TSUL7 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 (expires March 17, 2024)
- 3SRN6L3AADLK – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 (expires March 17, 2024)
- 6B976L2STURF – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- SB87P52BTVQ3 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- 0206STARRAIL – Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- DREAMTOGETHER – Flaming Potent Tea x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- VEGASHSR – Sweet Dreams Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- 0206GRANDOPEN – Energy Drink x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- DIVEINTODREAMS – Bottled Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- 0206PENACONY – Steamed Puffergoat Milk x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)
- SWEETDREAMS – Traveler's Guide x2, Refined Aether x2 (expires March 27, 2024)
- STARRAILGIFT – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000, Traveler's Guide x2, Bottled Soda x5 (no expiry)
Honkai: Star rail codes – how to redeem
Follow these steps to redeem a code in Honkai: Star Rail:
- Launch Honkai: Star Rail and log in as normal.
- Open the main menu.
- Click on three dots to the right of your character’s name and choose “Redemption Code”.
- Enter the code into the field and confirm.
- Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.
Alternatively, you can follow these instructions to redeem a Honkai: Star Rail code through your web browser:
- Visit the Honkai: Star Rail codes redemption page.
- Log in to your HoYoverse account.
- Select your server, enter your character name, and enter the code.
- Click “Redeem”.
- Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.
Expired Codes
- ZA9674JSAUPF – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- 3S9N65KTBD63 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- 6T96N52TADN7 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- 2AQA294J5R37 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- HSRGALAXY23 – Traveler's Guide x4, Refined Aether x3, Hypnotic Hammer x5, Credits x20,000
- 6B976L2STURF – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- NB9TKRMK5R23 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- LTQA2Q5249KF – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5
- EA8BKR4JL93T – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- TT9S28LK4QHP – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- VA8APU34C8C3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5
- QTRTNC3LU9UX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- 7S9SPCJ5CRUT – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- 9TRB7C2LDQBP – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- JT8BPUJMURUP – Sweet Dreams Soda x3
- KB9A7VJ5VQW7 – Credits x10,000
- 4BQSPDKLVQFF –Camo Paint x3
- YTRB6VKMVRZB – Credits x10,000
- US9SND24U8FB – Dry Emergency Light x3
- ST9T6DKLVRGX – Credits x10,000
- SOULWLT4EB – Lost Gold Fragment x3, Energy Drink x2, Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x10,000
- 5S9BND25CRBK – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- 6B9BFPK58Q3T – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- HT8BX7JL89Z7 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- JB9BE7K5RQY3 – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x10,000
- KBQBEP3L8823 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- PT8TF72MQ93X – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- STPN3TUUTQ8K – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- MT79YKNKARJX – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- JSPRZ272S9JB – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- TAP8H27JBRGP – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- MB6N2TVCSQ9F – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- ASN6CHXBRHW3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5
- BA7NCHFA9HWX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- LANPVGET8HFT – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- 8B64E57RPP3P – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- QSN7CYEBRYE7 – Stone from the Everwinter Monument x3, Antimatter Field Generator x3, Trick Snack x3
- GOODGAME1024 – Condensed Aether x5, Travel Encounters x4, Credits x10,000
- SURPRISE1024 – Stellar Jade x30, Adventure Log x3, Dust of Alacrity x2, Credits x5,000
- BTN5EL69P6K3 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- BSN2EWMHA4RP – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- 2SP2XE4YBJBB – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- 5TPBPGAGBDAK – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5
- MSPT7HAZTCTX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- 7B6B7GBZTVTB – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- 2T7BP4JVEBT7 – Adventure Log x3, Condensed Aether x2, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credits x5,000
- HSRVER10JYTGHC – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- CS75WMP976AK – Stellar Jade x100
- ZTPTNMTX8LUF – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- DB7A64BW8LC7 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- HSRVER10XEDLFE – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000
- HSRGRANDOPEN1 – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
- HSRGRANDOPEN2 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- HSRGRANDOPEN3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
For more Honkai: Star Rail, check out our character tier list.