Honkai: Star Rail codes: all codes to redeem in March 2024

All Honkai: Star Rail codes and how to redeem them

Although Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play game and you can easily experience the entire journey of the Astral Express without investing a single cent into the title, frequently obtaining the latest characters requires a lot of in-game currency of a type called Stellar Jade.

You need Stellar Jade to purchase Star Rail Passes, which in turn allow you to pull for characters and Light Cones in the game’s banners, which are gacha machines based on luck.

Stellar Jade is available with real money and can be obtained in-game from missions, events, achievements, and level progression. Another way to get ahold of additional Stellar Jade is to redeem promo codes for Honkai: Star Rail, which are sometimes posted on social media or during developer livestreams. They guarantee you a few additional resources for free, which is always helpful. They work all the same on PC, PS5, and mobile.

Here are all Honkai: Star Rail codes active in March 2024 and how to redeem them.

Pom-Pom won't let new characters off the Express if you don't have any tickets. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail codes – March 2024

These Honkai: Star Rail codes are currently active:

2S8N6M3ATV6T – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 (expires March 17, 2024)

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 (expires March 17, 2024) YTRN743TSUL7 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 (expires March 17, 2024)

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 (expires March 17, 2024) 3SRN6L3AADLK – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 (expires March 17, 2024)

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 (expires March 17, 2024) 6B976L2STURF – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024) SB87P52BTVQ3 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires March 27, 2024) 0206STARRAIL – Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) DREAMTOGETHER – Flaming Potent Tea x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Flaming Potent Tea x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) VEGASHSR – Sweet Dreams Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Sweet Dreams Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) 0206GRANDOPEN – Energy Drink x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Energy Drink x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) DIVEINTODREAMS – Bottled Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Bottled Soda x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) 0206PENACONY – Steamed Puffergoat Milk x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Steamed Puffergoat Milk x2, Credits x5,000 (expires March 27, 2024) SWEETDREAMS – Traveler's Guide x2, Refined Aether x2 (expires March 27, 2024)

– Traveler's Guide x2, Refined Aether x2 (expires March 27, 2024) STARRAILGIFT – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000, Traveler's Guide x2, Bottled Soda x5 (no expiry)

You can redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes through your browser or in-game. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star rail codes – how to redeem

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Honkai: Star Rail:

Launch Honkai: Star Rail and log in as normal. Open the main menu. Click on three dots to the right of your character’s name and choose “Redemption Code”. Enter the code into the field and confirm. Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.

Step 1: Open the menu and click on the Redemption Code button. 1 / 2

Alternatively, you can follow these instructions to redeem a Honkai: Star Rail code through your web browser:

Visit the Honkai: Star Rail codes redemption page. Log in to your HoYoverse account. Select your server, enter your character name, and enter the code. Click “Redeem”. Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.

Expired Codes

ZA9674JSAUPF – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000



– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 3S9N65KTBD63 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5



– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 6T96N52TADN7 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4



– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 2AQA294J5R37 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000



– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 HSRGALAXY23 – Traveler's Guide x4, Refined Aether x3, Hypnotic Hammer x5, Credits x20,000

– Traveler's Guide x4, Refined Aether x3, Hypnotic Hammer x5, Credits x20,000 6B976L2STURF – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 NB9TKRMK5R23 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 LTQA2Q5249KF – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5 EA8BKR4JL93T – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 TT9S28LK4QHP – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 VA8APU34C8C3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5 QTRTNC3LU9UX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 7S9SPCJ5CRUT – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 9TRB7C2LDQBP – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 JT8BPUJMURUP – Sweet Dreams Soda x3

– Sweet Dreams Soda x3 KB9A7VJ5VQW7 – Credits x10,000

– Credits x10,000 4BQSPDKLVQFF –Camo Paint x3

–Camo Paint x3 YTRB6VKMVRZB – Credits x10,000

– Credits x10,000 US9SND24U8FB – Dry Emergency Light x3

– Dry Emergency Light x3 ST9T6DKLVRGX – Credits x10,000

– Credits x10,000 SOULWLT4EB – Lost Gold Fragment x3, Energy Drink x2, Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x10,000

– Lost Gold Fragment x3, Energy Drink x2, Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x10,000 5S9BND25CRBK – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 6B9BFPK58Q3T – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 HT8BX7JL89Z7 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 JB9BE7K5RQY3 – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x10,000 KBQBEP3L8823 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 PT8TF72MQ93X – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 STPN3TUUTQ8K – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 MT79YKNKARJX – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 JSPRZ272S9JB – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 TAP8H27JBRGP – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 MB6N2TVCSQ9F – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 ASN6CHXBRHW3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5 BA7NCHFA9HWX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 LANPVGET8HFT – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 8B64E57RPP3P – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 QSN7CYEBRYE7 – Stone from the Everwinter Monument x3, Antimatter Field Generator x3, Trick Snack x3

– Stone from the Everwinter Monument x3, Antimatter Field Generator x3, Trick Snack x3 GOODGAME1024 – Condensed Aether x5, Travel Encounters x4, Credits x10,000



– Condensed Aether x5, Travel Encounters x4, Credits x10,000 SURPRISE1024 – Stellar Jade x30, Adventure Log x3, Dust of Alacrity x2, Credits x5,000

– Stellar Jade x30, Adventure Log x3, Dust of Alacrity x2, Credits x5,000 BTN5EL69P6K3 – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 BSN2EWMHA4RP – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 2SP2XE4YBJBB – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 5TPBPGAGBDAK – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x5 MSPT7HAZTCTX – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 7B6B7GBZTVTB – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 2T7BP4JVEBT7 – Adventure Log x3, Condensed Aether x2, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credits x5,000

– Adventure Log x3, Condensed Aether x2, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credits x5,000 HSRVER10JYTGHC – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 CS75WMP976AK – Stellar Jade x100

– Stellar Jade x100 ZTPTNMTX8LUF – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 DB7A64BW8LC7 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4

– Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 HSRVER10XEDLFE – Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

– Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 HSRGRANDOPEN1 – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 HSRGRANDOPEN2 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 HSRGRANDOPEN3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4

For more Honkai: Star Rail, check out our character tier list.