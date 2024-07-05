Honkai: Star Rail – Jade build and ascension guide
Become a skilled seductress with the best Honkai: Star Rail Jade build and punish those who would break a deal made with this beautiful devil. This 5-Star Quantum character following The Erudition comes with area-of-effect capabilities, follow-up attacks (she is from the IPC, after all), and the ability to buff allies – for a price.
Jade is the first character in the game to feature a Basic Attack that deals area-of-effect damage right from the start.
Her Skill, Acquisition Surety, targets an ally and makes them the Debt Collector for three turns, which increases their Speed and allows their attacks to deal additional Quantum Damage based on Jade’s Attack. Each instance of damage dealt like this consumes a small percentage of the Debt Collector’s HP. Jade can cast this Skill on herself, but won’t benefit from the Speed boost and won’t lose HP when attacking. Debt Collector’s duration is decreased by one at the start of Jade’s turn and she can’t use the Skill again while there is an active Debt Collector on the field.
Jade’s Ultimate, Voice of the Deep, deals Quantum Damage based on her Attack to all enemies and enhances her Talent’s follow-up attack for the next two times it’s triggered.
That Talent, Fang of Flare Flaying, allows Jade to obtain a point of Charge for each enemy hit by the Debt Collector. Once she has eight Charge, she consumes it all to launch a follow-up attack dealing Quantum Damage based on her Attack to all enemies. Whenever Jade uses this attack, she gains five stacks of Pawned Asset. She can have up to 50 of these and each unit increases her Critical Hit Damage.
Pulling duplicates of Jade to increase her Eidolon Level is another way of improving her combat power. Eidolon 1 boosts the damage of Jade’s follow-up attack and allows her to obtain Charge more easily. Eidolon 2 provides her with a Critical Hit Rate increase upon reaching a certain number of Pawned Asset stacks. Eidolon 4 gives all of Jade’s attacks the ability to ignore some of the enemy’s Defense for three turns after she’s used her Ultimate. Finally, Eidolon 6 bolsters her Quantum Resistance Penetration when a Debt Collector is on the field and provides Jade herself with the Debt Collector status.
Honkai: Star Rail – Jade: best Light Cones
Jade’s signature Light Cone, Yet Hope Is Priceless, features a high Attack stat and increased Critical Hit Rate. It boosts the wearer’s follow-up damage based on Critical Hit Damage that exceeds a certain threshold, which obviously synergizes perfectly with her Talent. In addition, it allows the wearer’s follow-up attacks and Ultimate to ignore a portion of enemy Defense for two turns after they use their Basic Attacks or enter battle.
Best Light Cones for Jade:
- Yet Hope Is Priceless (5-Star)
- Eternal Calculus (5-Star)
- Before Dawn (5-Star)
- Night on the Milky Way (5-Star)
- The Birth of the Self (4-Star)
- Geniuses’ Repose (4-Star)
- The Day the Cosmos Fell (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Jade: best Relics
There are quite a few equipment options available for Jade, depending on the composition you’d like to play her in. In a follow-up attack team, Jade can make great use of the Duran set, which is obviously not ideal if she’s the only follow-up attacker in the party. You’ll want to focus on getting Ultimate and follow-up attack damage stacked on her, since these are her main offensive tools.
Everything with her is based on Attack, though depending on your Planar Ornament set you’ll want to hit certain Critical Hit Rate thresholds as well. Ideally, Jade always has the first action in battle so she can designate a Debt Collector and start earning those Charge stacks immediately. One of her Traces provides her with a 50% Action Forward after entering battle, so getting Speed as a sub consistent sub stat should be enough to let Jade go first, providing an opportunity to boost her offensive power with yet more Attack. If your other Relics don’t have enough Speed on them, you should still opt for Speed on her boots.
Best Relic Sets for Jade:
- Genius of Brilliant Stars (4) – +10% Quantum Damage, wearer ignores 10% Defense when dealing damage and another 10% Defense when attacking enemies weak to Quantum Damage.
- The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack each time the wearer’s follow-up attacks deal damage (effect stacks up to eight times) for three turns; this effect is removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.
- The Ashblazing Grand Duke (2) + Genius of Brilliant Stars (2) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +10% Quantum Damage.
- The Wind-Soaring Valorous (4) – +12% Attack, +6% Critical Hit Rate, +36% Ultimate damage for one turn after the wearer used a follow-up attack.
Best Planar Ornaments for Jade:
- Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves (2) – +5% follow-up attack damage for the wearer per stack of Merit and an additional +25% Critical Hit Damage when the maximum of five stacks has been reached; Merit is gained whenever an ally launches follow-up attacks.
- Inert Salsotto (2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate, +15% follow-up attack and Ultimate damage when the wearer’s Critical Hit Rate surpasses 50%.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Jade:
- Head – HP (Primary), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed
- Body – Critical Hit Rate % (Primary), Attack %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Attack
- Feet – Attack % or Speed (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed or Attack %, Attack
- Planar Sphere – Quantum Damage % (Primary), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed
- Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Attack
Honkai: Star Rail – Jade: best teams
Jade is a powerful addition to parties specializing in area-of-effect damage and follow-up attacks, making her a strong choice for future Pure Fiction teams.
- Blade (Main DPS), Jade (Sub DPS), Bronya (Support), Huohuo (Support)
Jade is an ideal partner for Blade on the battlefield. Designating him as the Debt Collector allows him to suffer additional HP loss, accelerating how quickly he can launch his follow-up attacks. In turn, this speeds up the rate at which Jade gains Charge and can unleash her follow-up attacks. Add Bronya into the mix to give Blade extra turns and you’re going to build lots of momentum.
Huohuo is a great healer thanks to her automatic debuff cleanse, but feel free to slot any healer available to you into the fourth slot.
Herta and Himeko are characters harmonizing well with Jade, too, since they can hit a lot of foes in quick succession with their own area-of-effect follow-up attacks. Robin, of course, is a great support option for her thanks to her follow-up attack buffs.
Honkai: Star Rail – Jade: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Jade ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Jade requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Dream Collection Component x15
- Dream Flow Valve x15
- Dream Making Engine x15
- Dream Flamer x65
You can collect Dream Collection Components, Dream Flow Valves, and Dream Making Engines from enemies in Pencony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express. They are one of the materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material, or gain them as a byproduct from farming Golden Calyxes on Penacony. Dream Flamers are dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Dream’s Edge). The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Jade requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Dream Collection Component x41
- Dream Flow Valve x56
- Dream Making Engine x58
- Rough Sketch x18
- Dynamic Outlining x69
- Exquisite Colored Draft x139
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Rough Sketches, Dynamic Outlinings, and Exquisite Colored Drafts can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Grand Theater) in Penacony. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Grand Theater) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.