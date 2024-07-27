Honkai: Star Rail – March 7th (Hunt) build and ascension guide
Become a legendary swordmaster with the best Honkai: Star Rail March 7th (Hunt) build and make even more beautiful memories with your friends. March 7th (Hunt) is a 4-Star character following The Hunt and dealing Imaginary Damage. She’s an alternative form of March 7th (Preservation) and can be unlocked for free by playing through the version 2.4 Trailblaze Continuance Mission.
Table of Contents
Her Skill, Shifu, It’s Tea Time!, allows her to designate one ally as Shifu, increasing their Speed. When March uses her Basic or Enhanced Basic Attack to deal damage, the attack will gain a special effect based on her Shifu’s Path:
- Destruction, Erudition, Hunt: Attack deals additional damage based on March 7th’s Attack, corresponding to the Shifu’s Damage Type.
- Abundance, Harmony, Nihility, Preservation: Increases the Toughness Reduction of the Attack.
Her Ultimate, March 7th, the Apex Heroine, deals Imaginary Damage to a single target and boosts the number of hits by her next Enhanced Basic Attack as well as increasing its chance to land extra hits.
March can make an Enhanced Basic Attack whenever she reaches seven points of Charge, which she gains by her own Basic Attack as well as by her Shifu using an Ultimate or attacking. When she reaches that threshold, she takes action immediately and doubles her damage.
Her Enhanced Basic Attack hits a single target with Imaginary Damage several times while having a fixed chance to land a few extra hits. This move does not restore Skill Points.
You can further raise March 7th’s potential by obtaining her Hunt-specific Eidolons. Eidolon Level 1 increases March’s Speed when there is a Shifu on the field, while Eidolon 2 allows her to make a follow-up attack against the target her Shifu just attacked with their Basic Attack or Skill. This follow-up attack triggers the Path-based effect of March 7th’s Skill and grants her one Charge. Eidolon 4 allows March to regenerate Energy at the start of her turn. Eidolon 6 increases the Critical Hit Damage of the next Enhanced Basic Attack following her Ultimate.
HSR – March 7th (Hunt): best Light Cones
March 7th (Hunt) is very versatile as a character, so you can build her in two entirely different ways: You can either focus on her Attack and Critical stats (in which case you want to pair her with a Destruction, Erudition, or Hunt Shifu) or use her on a Break team (in which case you want to pair her with a Abundance, Harmony, Nihility, or Preservation Shifu).
For the first route, Seele’s signature Light Cone, In the Night, is a fantastic option due to its high offensive stats. For the second route, Boothill’s Sailing Towards a Second Life is excellent due to its strong Break Effect buffs.
Best Light Cones for March 7th (Hunt) in HSR:
- [DPS] In the Night (5-Star)
- [Break] Sailing Towards a Second Life (5-Star)
- Baptism of Pure Thought (5-Star)
- Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-Star)
- Swordplay (4-Star)
- Subscribe for More! (4-Star)
- Darting Arrow (3-Star)
HSR – March 7th (Hunt): best Relics
Naturally, your choice of the ideal Relics for March 7th (Hunt) heavily depends on the route you want to take her in. If you’re going for a traditional DPS build, the classic Musketeer with lots of Attack, Speed, and Critical stats will be your best choice. In the other direction, you’ll want to use Iron Cavalry and stack lots of Break Effect. Speed is important in both cases, as you’ll need to reach a certain breakpoint to activate all Planar Ornament set effects.
Best Relic Sets for March 7th (Hunt) in HSR:
- [DPS] Musketeer of Wild Wheat (4) – +12% Attack, +10% Normal Attack Damage, and +6% Speed.
- [Break] Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4) – +16% Break Effect, wearer’s Break Damage ignores 10% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 150% and additionally allows their Super Break Damage to ignore 15% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 250%.
Best Planar Ornaments for March 7th (Hunt) in HSR:
- [DPS] Rutilant Arena (2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate, +20% Basic Attack and Skill Damage when the wearer’s Speed reaches 145 or higher.
- [Break] Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, +20% Break Effect when Speed is 145 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for March 7th (Hunt) in HSR when going for the [DPS] build:
- Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack %, Speed
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack %, Speed
- Body – Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate (Primary), Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate, Attack %, Speed, Break Effect %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack %, Attack
- Planar Sphere – Imaginary Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack %, Attack
- Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed, Attack
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for March 7th (Hunt) in HSR when going for the [Break] build:
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Break Effect %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed
- Body – Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate (Primary), Break Effect %, Critical Hit Damage or Critical Hit Rate, Speed, Attack %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Break Effect %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack %
- Planar Sphere – Imaginary Damage % (Primary), Break Effect %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed
- Link Rope – Break Effect % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed, Attack %
HSR – March 7th (Hunt): best teams
March 7th (Hunt) will be a powerful addition to anyone’s roster. As we’ve mentioned above, her kit is versatile enough to fit two different types of teams, which is great for team-building in the title’s endgame modes.
- March 7th (Hunt) (Main DPS), Topaz (Sub DPS), Robin (Support), Aventurine (Support)
You can play March 7th (Hunt) as part of a follow-up team, since her Eidolon 2 (which you will be able to get for free through a permanent event) adds such a move to her kit. In this set-up, March can switch between Topaz as her Shifu for extra damage and Aventurine to reduce the enemy’s Toughness more quickly. Robin is a powerful support character for follow-up teams, but you can easily slot characters like Sparkle, Tingyun, or Bronya into this party.
- March 7th (Hunt) (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Harmony) (Support), Ruan Mei (Support), Gallagher (Support)
In her Break configuration, March 7th (Hunt) can act as a free-to-play stand-in for Firefly. Thanks to Ruan Mei and Trailblazer (Harmony) providing Break Effect and Toughness Reduction boosts as well as the ability to deal Super Break Damage, March will have a high damage output. Since he synergizes with this set-up, Gallagher is the perfect healer for this squad. He’s also a great candidate to be March’s Shifu in this configuration, since he’ll allow her to stack Charge quickly.
If you don’t have Ruan Mei, you could add Xueyi into this team for extra Toughness Reduction.
HSR – March 7th (Hunt): Trace and ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get March 7th (Hunt) ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
March 7th (Hunt) requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x246,000
- Thief’s Instinct x12
- Usurper’s Scheme x13
- Conqueror’s Will x12
- Horn of Snow x50
It’s worth noting that you don’t need to level up March 7th again if you’ve already raised the level of her original form, March 7th (Preservation). If you haven’t done that so far, find more details on the needed materials below.
You can collect Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will from enemies in Herta Space Station’s Storage and Supply Zones as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Thief’s Instinct is one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material. Horn of Snow is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow in the Corridor of Fading Echoes or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes on various worlds.
March 7th (Hunt) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror’s Will x42
- Meteoric Bullet x12
- Destined Expiration x54
- Countertemporal Shot x105
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot are available from the Crimson Calyx (Scorchsand Audition Venue) on Penacony. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by investing lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Destroyer’s Final Road is a boss material only obtainable from the Echo of War (Supply Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.