Honkai: Star Rail Shackling Prison – How to help Shiratori
The Shackling Prison map introduced in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 is not just the main story’s stage, but has its own secrets and missions to uncover. One denizen of the prison that needs help is called Shiratori. Shiratori is a Cycrane and apparently needs to find a certain safe stored inside the Shackling Prison.
However, the penitentiary’s storage area is so complex that the Cycrane can’t navigate it alone, so it asks the Trailblazer for help. Fulfilling its request will net you one of the chests available in this area as well as the achievement “Inter-Knot Commission” – a reference to Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s latest title, in which the player is also acting as a guide for others.
Here’s how to help Shiratori in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4’s Shackling Prison.
HSR 2.4: Where to find Shiratori in Shackling Prison
Shiratori is hiding behind the mountain of storage containers in the Shackling Prison’s storage area. This is the area in the main story where Trailblazer, Dan Heng, and Hanya get ambushed by the Borisin Mechs, so you’ll have a Space Anchor nearby activated. Teleport to it and walk south – if necessary, use the mechanism to move the pathway into the correct position.
HSR 2.4: Where to find the Elder’s Directions in Shackling Prison
Shiratori will tell you that the clues necessary to navigate the complex container maze were taken to the Shackling Prison’s Scriptorium.
The Scriptorium is the central structure you can access on the top level of the prison – after playing through the update’s main story, you can find Xueyi in her restored body there as well. Simply teleport to the highest level and use the floating gates to access the central area.
You’ll find the Elder’s Notes with the directions on the floor of the Scriptorium. Once you have them, return to Shiratori in the storage area.
HSR 2.4: How to guide Shiratori in Shackling Prison
The Elder’s Notes are encrypted, so Shiratori asks for your assistance in deciphering them. The encrypted hints read as follows:
- Mmm-Hmm-Hmm | Hmm-Mmm-Mmm | Mmm-Hmm-Hmm | Mmm-Hmm-Hmm
Using the enclosed encryption keys, we can translate this to:
- W | D | W | W
The encryption keys also contained options for A and S, even though they aren’t used at all in the directions we actually need. However, they are an important clue: After all, W, A, S, and D is the most commonly used control scheme to give directions to characters in video games through a keyboard. Once you’ve figured out that each of the letters corresponds to a button on a keyboard and its directions, guiding Shiratori to its treasure is a walk in the park.
Tell Shiratori to go:
- Up, Right, Up, Up
Even if you haven’t figured out the keyboard connection, this is the only option available to you that conforms with the pattern of the clues.
Once you’ve given Shiratori the right directions, you’ll be able to follow the Cycrane and get your due reward – the contents of a chest and the achievement mentioned above. For more on HSR 2.4, check out how to win the debate with Skott in Saga of Primaveral Blade.