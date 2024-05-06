Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – release time and maintenance details
Update 2.2 for Honkai: Star Rail is coming out this week, advancing the Penacony story to its big climax and bringing two additional characters to the game with Robin and Boothill – plus, there’ll be a whole host of events and updates.
As usual, the Honkai: Star Rail servers will go down for a few hours while the update is being deployed and maintenance work is getting done. Players can expect to receive compensation for the downtime, which will land in their in-game mailbox after the servers are back up – and with so many great characters lined up to join the game, another 300 Stellar Jades are very welcome.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on May 8, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.2. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- May 7, 3pm PT
- May 7, 5pm CT
- May 7, 6pm ET
- May 7, 11pm BST
- May 8, 12am CEST
- May 8, 3:30am IST
- May 8, 6am CST
- May 8, 7am KST/JST
- May 8, 8am AEST
- May 8, 10am NZST
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start exploring update 2.2’s additions.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 should be available in your timezone:
- May 7, 8pm PT
- May 7, 10pm CT
- May 7, 11pm ET
- May 8, 4am BST
- May 8, 5am CEST
- May 8, 8:30am IST
- May 8, 11am CST
- May 8, 12pm KST/JST
- May 8, 1pm AEST
- May 8, 3pm NZST
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table. In case things get delayed or there have been bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version, you can expect additional compensation to be headed your way.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – preload
You can already preload Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 on PC, iOS, and Android right now – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game earlier when update 2.2 is available. Preload is not available on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a little more patient.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed. If you use only English voice and text packages, your preload sizes should roughly match the ones listed below:
- PC: 15.61 GB
- Mobile: 11.78 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond that, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.