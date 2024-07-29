Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – release time and maintenance details
Trailblazers return to the Xianzhou Luofu with Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 this week, embarking onto the next story arc. Not only will we have a martial arts tournament to attend, we’ll finally get to explore the Shackling Prison and encounter some of the dangers enclosed within. Of course, the version 2.4 banners will have additional characters in store, while the update 2.4 events bring much fun and many rewards to the table.
As usual, the Honkai: Star Rail servers will go down for a few hours while the update is being applied and maintenance work is getting done. Players can expect to receive compensation for the downtime, which will arrive through their in-game mailbox after the servers are online once again – so be sure to check your mail, as those 300 Stellar Jades could make the difference on your Yunli and Jiaoqiu pulls.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on July 31, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.4. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- July 30, 3pm PT
- July 30, 5pm CT
- July 30, 6pm ET
- July 30, 11pm BST
- July 31, 12am CEST
- July 31, 3:30am IST
- July 31, 6am CST
- July 31, 7am KST/JST
- July 31, 8am AEST
- July 31, 10am NZST
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.4’s content.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- July 30, 8pm PT
- July 30, 10pm CT
- July 30, 11pm ET
- July 31, 4am BST
- July 31, 5am CEST
- July 31, 8:30am IST
- July 31, 11am CST
- July 31, 12pm KST/JST
- July 31, 1pm AEST
- July 31, 3pm NZST
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table for the standard procedure. In case maintenance takes longer or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be headed your way. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your compensation inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – preload
The preload for Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game earlier when update 2.4 is available. Preload is not available on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a little more patient and download the update on launch day..
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4:
- PC: 14 GB
- Mobile: 11 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.
