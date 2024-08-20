How long to beat Black Myth: Wukong
Whether you’re looking to blaze straight through or find everything there is, Black Myth: Wukong is not a short game. With dozens of bosses and multiple varied biomes, as well as optional areas, bosses, and secrets, you’ll be playing Black Myth: Wukong all week.
After spending the last few weeks with the game, here’s what I’ve discovered about its completion times.
Black Myth: Wukong – how long to beat the main story?
It took me around 40 hours to finish the main story of Black Myth: Wukong while completing the majority of the side quests I found. Since finishing the game, I’ve gone back to mop up what I missed – it turns out it was a lot.
Black Myth: Wukong – how long to 100% the game?
Based on my current playtime of around 60 hours, I think you’re looking at between 55-70 hours, depending on how much you like to explore every nook and cranny (or if you want to get all the Black Myth: Wukong Trophies).
Another variable is how many times you get stuck on a boss. While most of the bosses in Wukong are fairly easy, I did hit a couple of walls like the Wandering Wight, forcing me to grind up some levels.
Luckily, we’ve got a Black Myth: Wukong skill guide so you don’t have to spend long experimenting with what works. I’ve done it for you. We also have some general Black Myth: Wukong tips.