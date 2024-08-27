How long to beat Star Wars Outlaws
Ubisoft games are known for being quite long, and Star Wars Outlaws is certainly no exception. With five planets to explore, and hundreds of missions taking place on those planets – as well as a healthy dose of Sabacc here and there – there’s a good chance you’ll be spending quite a long time in Outlaws.
The team at GLHF has been smashing through Star Wars Outlaws over the past week, so here’s what we’ve discovered about how long it takes to finish.
Star Wars Outlaws: How long to beat the main story?
If all you do is play the main story missions, without ever touching a side quest or a minigame like Sabacc, finishing Star Wars Outlaws would take around 15-20 hours. We’d expect the average player to spend about 30-40 hours to finish the main story, assuming they spend a little bit of time exploring, playing a few rounds of Sabacc, and knocking out a few side quests, faction missions, and expert quests.
Star Wars Outlaws: How long to 100% the game?
There are literally hundreds of quests, minigames to complete, and areas to explore, and we’d expect that getting to 100% completion in Star Wars Outlaws would take between 80 and 100 hours, depending on how long it takes you to explore and get through those pesky stealth sections.
This will depend greatly on your selected difficulty and what settings you have enabled and disabled, too, as Star Wars Outlaws has a massive list of variables to play around with in the settings. If you’ve elected to make stealth and combat easier, you might get through it quite a bit quicker, but those looking for a challenge can expect to spend a little longer in the game.
Another variable is how you approach the game, as much of the story’s progression is non-linear. If you choose to go to Kijimi first after you’ve finished up on Toshara, you are likely to have a slightly easier time on Tatooine and Akiva, thanks to the upgrades and abilities on offer on Kijimi. Going to Akiva first might make the rest of your playthrough a little bit more difficult, although it has its own benefits too, so playtime can differ drastically based on these choices.