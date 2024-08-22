Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date and FAQ
The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date was just part of MachineGames’ big Indy reveal at Gamescom 2024. We also got an extended look at gameplay and finally had confirmation of what platforms the new Indiana Jones game is landing on when it launches later in 2024.
Speaking of gameplay, if you want to know more, mosey over to our Indiana Jones preview to see how it’s all shaping up so far.
In addition to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date, we've rounded up some of your frequently asked questions about MachineGames' latest below.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date and platforms
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on December 9, 2024, for Xbox and PC via Windows and Steam. The Xbox release includes Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. MachineGames is also bringing Indiana Jones to PS5, but that won’t happen until sometime in spring 2025.
You can prepurchase on Steam now, but unless you’re buying the more expensive premium edition, there’s not much reason to. Unless things change later, it looks like you aren’t missing out on any pre-order bonuses. The add-ons Xbox lists are bundled with the game.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle editions and prices
MachineGames has two editions of the new Indiana Jones game, and unlike with some other modern games, the prices don’t vary wildly depending on your platform.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle standard edition: $69.99
- Base game
- Last Crusade suit
- Last Crusade whip
Things get a little confusing here. Steam doesn’t list these add-ons for the standard edition, so it looks like they might be an Xbox-only thing.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle premium edition: $99.99
- Base game
- Order of Giants DLC (playable when the DLC launches)
- Last Crusade suit
- Last Crusade whip
- Temple of Doom outfit
- Digital artbook
- 3 days of early access before launch
These add-ons are all part of the premium edition on Steam as well.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC specs
MachineGames only has the required minimum specs up at the time of publication, but we’ll update once that changes.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7 @ 3.3GHz or better, AMD Ryzen 5 @ 3.1Ghz or better
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 8 GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: TBD
- Drive: MachineGames says an SSD is required
There’s no word yet on whether Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be Steam Deck verified just yet.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailers
Despite Indy’s adventure landing so soon, there really isn’t that much footage floating around. There’s the reveal trailer.
The Summer Game Fest narrative overview:
And then the Gamescom 2024 trailer.
Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle be on Game Pass?
It will indeed, though you'll need Game Pass ultimate to play it, after Xbox changed Game Pass prices and how first-party games will come to the service.