Kunitsu-Gami tips you need to know to make fast progress
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is one of the oddest game’s we’ve seen from Capcom in quite a while, and that’s no bad thing. Make sure to read our full Kunitsu-Gami review for our full impressions, but if you just want to know the best way to play the game and make progress, you’re already in the right place.
Kunitsu-Gami is a unique action RTS hybrid which will have you multitasking and commanding units in order to defend a fair maiden, Yoshiro, and clean the mountain of the demonic defilement. Carving a path towards the Torii gates you must cleanse can be a tough job, so for everything you need to know, make sure to read our tips below.
Important Kunitsu-Gami tips
Where’s Yoshiro?
No, seriously, where is Yoshiro, the maiden that you are sworn to protect? When night falls you will have to defend Yoshiro, and as a result, leaving her alone in a strange location can be disastrous. On the first day you should ensure that Yoshiro is moving towards an easily defendable location – and defending Yoshiro directly is often a better idea in the early game than spawning units on paths that lead towards her. This changes when you have more units at your disposal.
Multitasking
Time is of the essence, so you need to move fast and focus on multiple tasks at once. Your human helper – the only team member that can’t be turned into a unit for battle – can reinforce defenses, and you should have them do that immediately, but he can only tackle one at a time, and they can’t be queued. Yoshiro should be dancing towards a relatively safe location.
Humans trapped by defilement should be prioritized, as you can turn them into units for the evening’s battle. Any areas that are inaccessible and can be cleared by units should have units assigned to them ASAP during the day, as they might have more humans or defilement spots to cleanse locked behind them. It’s a lot to think about, but essentially, everything you do has a timer, and you should attempt to effectively have as many timers ticking at once as possible.
Cleanse everything
As mentioned above, defilement can trap people, as well as block off important paths. Not only is recruiting human units vital for the evening’s battles but clearing all defilement from an area will open a unique treasure, which is usually a talisman that you can use in your builds. The more talismans you have, the more options, so make sure to thoroughly cleanse each area.
Attack animals and pots
Only defiled animals! A few swings from your sword on an animal covered in defilement will actually remove the defilement from its body, and they’ll often drop a ration that you can use to heal later on. The same goes for pots, they will often drop rations, which will make surviving the night much easier.
Units for the job
As you progress through the game you will unlock a variety of units, but you should always ask yourself which units are best for the job. Flying enemies are obvious targets for archers, but archers don’t do much to slow the march of units on foot with more health. The Sumo Wrestler does a great job of slowing enemies down, but they’ll need backup to actually finish them off.
Rebuild villages
Once you’ve cleansed the main Torii gate in a village, you can actually visit that village and use it as a home base. The humans you saved there will also remain, and you can command them to repair and rebuild shrines, buildings, and more. Return after completing or replaying an earlier stage or boss, and you’ll find the repairs complete, and a small reward waiting for you to collect. Repairing everything in a village will give you an extra bonus from Yoshiro, too.
Upgrade units
You can upgrade units in Yoshiro’s tent using Musubi, which you can earn from completing stages, challenges, and repairing villages. The amount of Musubi will increase pretty dramatically, but you’ll also get a lot more unit types in need of upgrading. Still, it’s a good idea to fully upgrade the unit types you use most commonly as early as possible – which will probably be the Woodcutter and Archer. You can refund Musubi, so you're not locked into your choices.
Read through our Soh upgrade guide for details on making your player character more powerful.
Attack and defend
This is more specifically about boss fights. Yes, you can position your units in boss fights strategically, but in reality, you’ll better off using the Attack and Defend commands with the right and left triggers on your controller when in the tactical menu.
Most boss attacks will penetrate right through your frontline to attack Yoshiro, and in fact having your units surround Yoshiro can potentially draw the boss towards her. You should use the Defend command when multiple smaller enemies are present, as your units should be able to take care of them easily, and then use Attack when it’s clear, and try to draw the boss away from Yoshiro herself.
Replay, rebuild, retry
If you ever get stuck – which is reasonably likely to happen – consider going back and replaying a few stages. Even replaying older stages will progress the village rebuilding process, which has the potential to give you new talismans and Musubi to upgrade yourself and your units. If it’s been a while since you played early bosses, try using your newly upgraded units to take early foes out in record time. The confidence boost might be all you need to take out whatever foe is giving you trouble.