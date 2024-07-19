Kunitsu-Gami: How to upgrade the main character
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess can be a tough game. When you have enough human allies on your side to weather the storm, it doesn’t feel too tough, but when you’re low on units, you have to rely on Soh, your player character.
Soh is a samurai who uses dance-like sword techniques to defeat demonic monsters – Demon Slayer fans are jumping out of their seats right now. Soh’s cool, but not that strong at the start. Attacks from demons can take off big chunks of health, and you’ll need to upgrade your strength before you can take out basic enemies with a single swipe.
Unfortunately, you don’t unlock the ability to upgrade Soh straight away. In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to upgrade Soh, and other things you can do to increase your capabilities in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
Unlocking Soh Musubi upgrades – Kunitsu-Gami
Soh’s own Musubi upgrades are locked behind game progress, you must defeat the boss of Moegi Ridge, Batsu. Once Batsu is down, you’ll be able to spend Musubi on Soh’s own abilities instead of simply upgrading the villagers. In here you’ll be able to unlock a variety of abilities that make Soh much more capable in pretty much every situation.
This includes the ability to equip more Mazo Talismans and Tsuba Guards, in addition to having more commands to give to villagers and Yoshiro. If you’re struggling with Kunitsu-Gami, Soh’s own upgrades will likely carry you through. If you’re struggling with the game before you unlock these upgrades, make sure to read through our Kunitsu-Gami tips.
Mazo Talismans – Kunitsu-Gami
There are 72 Mazo Talismans, and they can be earned by clearing defilement from stages and rebuilding villages. They provide a variety of buffs to Soh, Yoshiro, or your villager units. From basic stuff, like buffing health, to more complex and specific buffs. Unless you know what build and strategy you’re aiming for, you’re best off using things you’re familiar with – more health and damage is always a safe bet.
Tsuba Guards – Kunitsu-Gami
Tsuba Guards are new attacks and abilities that Soh can use. Offensive Tsuba Guards can make short work of tougher enemies, making them invaluable in more complex engagements. There are also Tsuba Guards that just take you to Yoshiro, which is great for emergency defense. Again, the more complex abilities are better for specific builds, but for the early game, damage output is all you really need to worry about.