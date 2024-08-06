LEGO Fortnite v30.40 patch notes: Travel by Battle Bus
LEGO Fortnite has got a bunch of new content in the recent Fortnite update, so much so that we’ve had to cover it separately from the main game. The addition of the Battle Bus is the big headline, but there are a bunch of other little features that regular players of this mode will appreciate. If you want to know what’s new in the other Fortnite modes, check out our full Fortnite v30.40 patch notes.
Battle Bus fast travel
Hiking halfway across your world for one resource, or to visit a second village is a pain, but now you can get there in an instant with the new Battle Bus fast travel system. Bus Stations can be found randomly throughout your world now, and if you destroy them you’ll get your hands on Rift Shards that allow you to craft your own whenever you want. Use it and you’ll be able to instantly transport yourself to another station of your choice.
Change your world settings on the fly
Previously, world settings could only be changed once when you first created the world, but now the system has been changed so that you can alter your world settings whenever you want. The only thing that can’t be changed is your game mode or your player elimination settings.
Balloons and Buttons
A couple of new toys have been added to the game. First is a couple of different types of pressure plates, which you can use to activate your various contraptions remotely. Second is a small and large balloon, both of which can be crafted at the loom. These inflate when powered and no doubt have the power to lift things gracefully into the air.
Pirate Lifestyle build kits
A few new build kits are being added to the item store, this time themed around pirates. The following sets are now available in a bundle for 1,000 V-Bucks:
- Captain’s Battlements
- Captain’s Cabin
- Seaport Style
New LEGO skins
As always, a bunch of skins have had LEGO variants added. It’s only a few this time, but here they are:
- Abyss
- Antheia
- The Cube Queen
- Ember
- Indiana Jones