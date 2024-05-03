Video Games

LEGO Fortnite v29.40 patch notes: Star Wars takes over

Full patch notes for LEGO Fortnite v29.40, where Star Wars takes center stage

An Empire Star Destroyer has crashed in your LEGO Fortnite world
It’s almost May 4, and you know what that means, it’s time for Star Wars to take over Fortnite. We’ve covered everything happening in the other modes in our Fortnite v29.40 patch notes, but here we’re talking about all the new stuff coming to LEGO Fortnite, and it’s quite a lot.

Not only is this mode getting its first-ever season pass, but a whole bunch of Star Wars-themed weapons, items, and encounters can now spawn in your world, so we’ll cover everything that’s coming to the mode.

LEGO Pass begins – LEGO Fortnite v29.40

LEGO Fortnite Chewbacca
The LEGO Pass has now begun, where you can complete quests to earn progress towards two different reward tracks. The free track includes mostly decorative items, while the premium track – which costs 1,400 V-Bucks – has a whole bunch of Star Wars building kits for you to play with, and on top of all of that, you get a Chewbacca skin for both LEGO and Battle Royale modes.

Rebel Village – LEGO Fortnite v29.40

LEGO Fortnite Rebel Village
When you first enter LEGO Fortnite after the update, you’ll find a massive spaceship has crashed into your world. You might want to explore it straight away, but hold on, instead check your inventory for Macrobinoculars, which will have been added automatically. They’ll direct you towards the Rebel Village which has also spawned in your world.

This is a unique village type that you can build up to Level 10 to get more allies and Star Wars items – this village will stick around even after the event ends.

Empire Crash Site – LEGO Fortnite v29.40

LEGO Fortnite Empire Star Destroyer Crashing
Once you’re ready, grab an ally or two and head out to the crash site. Camps will surround it and they’ll be filled with hostile Stormtroopers, as well as juicy rewards in chests. Like the village, these will stick around even after the event is over, so it’s up to you whether you want to tear them down or leave them standing.

Star Wars weapons and items – LEGO Fortite v29.40

LEGO Fortnite Lightsaber
Of course, the standard crossbows and shortswords aren’t the best way to tackle such powerful enemies, so some Star Wars weapons can be found or crafted in-game now.

By improving the Rebel Village you’ll unlock a Lightsaber, a weapon with infinite durability, although it will need to recharge after extended periods of use. Aside from that, you can use the new Rebel Workbench (also unlocked by leveling up the Rebel Village) to build the following weapons:

  • Bowcaster
  • DL-44
  • E-11
  • Thermal Detenator

New LEGO skin styles – LEGO Fortnite v29.40

LEGO Fortnite Darth Vader
As always, a whole host of skins have had LEGO styles added – a whopping 90 this time around. Among them is a few Star Wars skins, including:

  • Darth Vader
  • Krrsantan
  • Mandalorian
