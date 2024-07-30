EA Sports reveals Madden NFL 25 receiver and safety ratings
EA Sports is starting to roll out the Madden NFL 25 ratings, and the sports game’s first batch is all about safety and wide receivers. Some of the ratings probably come as little surprise. Tyreek Hill, for example, leads the chart with an OVR of 99, after he led the league in yards received in 2023, while Jessie Bates III is the top-rated safety, a fitting place for the safety who won defensive player of the week for two weeks in the same season.
EA Sports will publish more ratings as the week wears on, but for now, these are the 15 highest Madden NFL 25 ratings for wide receivers and safety. We've included their OVR ratings, along with the other metrics EA Sports uses to gauge those ratings, including speed, stamina, jump, and injury.
Madden NFL 25 ratings: Wide Receivers and Safety
Player
Position
Team
OVR
Speed
Strength
Agility
Jump
Injury
Stamina
Tyreek Hill
Wide Receiver
Miami Dolphins
99
99
64
98
92
92
92
Justin Jefferson
Wide Receiver
Minnesota Vikings
98
92
64
93
97
94
98
Jessie Bates III
Safety
Atlanta Falcons
97
90
59
89
85
92
95
CeeDee Lamb
Wide Receiver
Dallas Cowboys
96
90
70
94
96
93
93
A.J. Brown
Wide Receiver
Philadelphia Eagles
95
90
79
86
96
86
92
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wide Receiver
Detroit Lions
95
90
67
91
91
90
92
Antoine Winfield Jr
Safety
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94
91
59
89
89
88
94
Davante Adams
Wide Receiver
Las Vegas Raiders
94
90
63
95
97
97
97
Ja'Marr Chase
Wide Receiver
Cincinnati Bengals
93
94
73
89
98
92
94
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Safety
Pittsburgh Steelers
93
91
64
91
90
94
93
Stefon Diggs
Wide Receiver
Houston Texans
92
92
62
92
91
94
95
Brandon Aiyuk
Wide Receiver
San Francisco 49ers
91
91
65
93
95
92
90
Derwin James Jr.
Safety
Los Angeles Chargers
91
90
80
89
93
86
95
Mike Evans
Wide Receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91
92
78
81
95
95
94
Tyrann Mathieu
Safety
New Orleans Saints
91
88
61
89
88
91
95
EA is aiming to make some welcome changes in Madden NFL 25. In addition to the usual playbook tweaks and revamps, Madden NFL 25 is fixing some pass and catching issues, adding 15 new minigames, introducing new advanced strategies, such as coverage shells, and improving the physics engine and contact animations.
Madden NFL 25 launches Aug. 16, 2024, for PC, PS5 and PS4, and Xbox.