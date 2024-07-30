Video Games

EA Sports reveals Madden NFL 25 receiver and safety ratings

EA Sports is starting to roll out the Madden NFL 25 ratings, and the sports game’s first batch is all about safety and wide receivers. Some of the ratings probably come as little surprise. Tyreek Hill, for example, leads the chart with an OVR of 99, after he led the league in yards received in 2023, while Jessie Bates III is the top-rated safety, a fitting place for the safety who won defensive player of the week for two weeks in the same season.

EA Sports will publish more ratings as the week wears on, but for now, these are the 15 highest Madden NFL 25 ratings for wide receivers and safety. We've included their OVR ratings, along with the other metrics EA Sports uses to gauge those ratings, including speed, stamina, jump, and injury.

Madden NFL 25 ratings: Wide Receivers and Safety

Player

Position

Team

OVR

Speed

Strength

Agility

Jump

Injury

Stamina

Tyreek Hill

Wide Receiver

Miami Dolphins

99

99

64

98

92

92

92

Justin Jefferson

Wide Receiver

Minnesota Vikings

98

92

64

93

97

94

98

Jessie Bates III

Safety

Atlanta Falcons

97

90

59

89

85

92

95

CeeDee Lamb

Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys

96

90

70

94

96

93

93

A.J. Brown

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles

95

90

79

86

96

86

92

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Wide Receiver

Detroit Lions

95

90

67

91

91

90

92

Antoine Winfield Jr

Safety

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

94

91

59

89

89

88

94

Davante Adams

Wide Receiver

Las Vegas Raiders

94

90

63

95

97

97

97

Ja'Marr Chase

Wide Receiver

Cincinnati Bengals

93

94

73

89

98

92

94

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Safety

Pittsburgh Steelers

93

91

64

91

90

94

93

Stefon Diggs

Wide Receiver

Houston Texans

92

92

62

92

91

94

95

Brandon Aiyuk

Wide Receiver

San Francisco 49ers

91

91

65

93

95

92

90

Derwin James Jr.

Safety

Los Angeles Chargers

91

90

80

89

93

86

95

Mike Evans

Wide Receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

91

92

78

81

95

95

94

Tyrann Mathieu

Safety

New Orleans Saints

91

88

61

89

88

91

95

EA is aiming to make some welcome changes in Madden NFL 25. In addition to the usual playbook tweaks and revamps, Madden NFL 25 is fixing some pass and catching issues, adding 15 new minigames, introducing new advanced strategies, such as coverage shells, and improving the physics engine and contact animations.

Madden NFL 25 launches Aug. 16, 2024, for PC, PS5 and PS4, and Xbox.

