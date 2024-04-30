Manor Lords burgages: how to upgrade and build homes
Burgages are the homes that citizens live in in Manor Lords. Citizens need housing otherwise they’ll freeze in the Winter, and your approval rating will drop heavily. Happy citizens leads to a happy and productive town, which is why you should make sure there are enough burgages to not only home your current population, but any future families that might want to join you.
In this guide we’re breaking down how to build burgages, the best practices, and how to upgrade burgages in order to get access to even more facilities in Manor Lords. These tips are essential to growing your population, so make sure to take note.
PSA: Homelessness might be bugged in Manor Lords
Homelessness can usually be solved simply by building more than enough burgages for your citizens, but sometimes citizens will refuse to move into empty buildings. This currently seems to be a bug, and might be solved by reloading a save file. Otherwise you’ll simply have to wait for your homeless citizens to freeze in the Winter. Brutal. Hopefully this will be universally solved in an upcoming patch. From our testing, this bug might be exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass version of the game.
How to build Burgages – Manor Lords
In order to build Burgages you will need logs from a Logging Camp. Once you have enough, you can build Burgages by navigating to the Construction menu, Residential, and then marking four plot points to build burgages within. Each burgage will require more logs and manpower to build.
How to upgrade Burgages to level 2 – Manor Lords
Burgages have certain requirements, but once those requirements are met you will be able to spend a small amount of building materials in order to upgrade it to a level 2 burgage. Your citizens need access to the following to qualify for a level 2 burgage:
- Water access
- Church level one
- Fuel stall supply level 1
- Food stall supply level 2
- Clothing stall supply level 1
Level 2 burgages qualify for taxation, which is essential for developing Regional Wealth once you’ve built a Manor. They also have a vastly expanded range of manufacturing abilities in their garden space, including blacksmithing, tailoring, and more.
How to upgrade Burgages to level 3 – Manor Lords
Level 3 burgages level up similarly, but the requirements are even higher.
- Water access
- Tavern supply
- Church level 2
- Fuel stall supply level 1
- Food stall supply level 3
- Clothing stall supply level 2
Level 3 burgages can house more people, pay even more in tax, and have access to yet more manufacturing options for the garden space.