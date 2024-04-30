Manor Lords FAQ: All of your burning Manor Lords questions answered
Manor Lords is available now and it’s been a surprise hit on Steam, despite also being available with Xbox Game Pass. That’s the mark of a great game, and the simplistic city building blends perfectly with some carefully considered balancing decisions. Do you bloat houses in order to support bigger gardens? Do you spend precious fuel to manufacture more advanced produce? Do you tax your populace in order to support your ambitions?
These are minor moment-to-moment decisions you’ll make while playing Manor Lords as you watch your settlement expand from a handful of tents to a sprawling, self-sufficient, and profitable medieval metropolis. For answers to all of the burning questions you might have, just check our FAQ below.
What platforms is Manor Lords available on?
Manor Lords is available to play now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Is Manor Lords on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, Manor Lords is available to play on Xbox Game Pass in Early Access on both PC and Xbox consoles.
What game engine does Manor Lords use?
Manor Lords uses Unreal Engine 4 to achieve its visuals and game world.
Will Manor Lords add multiplayer?
There are currently no plans to implement a multiplayer mode into Manor Lords, as it’s intended to be a single player experience.
What are the Manor Lords PC requirements?
The minimum required specs to play Manor Lords on PC follow, as listed on the Manor Lords Steam page.
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670 (quad-core) / AMD® FX-Series™ FX-4350 (quad-core)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD® Radeon™ RX-460 (4 GB) / Intel® Arc™ A380 (6 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 15 GB available space
How much does Manor Lords cost?
Manor Lords is available to buy on Steam for £35.99 GBP, or your regional equivalent. Or you can play for “free” with Xbox Game Pass.
Who is Slavic Magic?
Slavic Magic is the development studio behind Manor Lords, and it’s made of one man, Greg Styczeń.
Is there a Manor Lords roadmap?
Developer Slavic Magic has expressed that there will not be a roadmap for Manor Lords in a Steam blog post.
How should I start playing Manor Lords?
You should start playing Manor Lords right now, and PC is definitely the preferable platform. If it’s your first time, our Manor Lords beginner tips can help you get ahead with fewer frustrations.