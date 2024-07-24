Marvel Rivals: How to get code for beta access
The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S is garnering much excitement, reaching over 50,000 concurrent users on Steam during its first day. Offering 6v6 hero shooter battles with some of the most iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel universe, the game is a serious contender for Overwatch 2 and adds destructible terrain into the formula to spice things up.
If you want to participate in the ongoing Marvel Rivals playtest, which will run until August 5, 2024, but missed the sign-up period, then you’re not entirely out of luck just yet – there are ways to get into the action. Find out how to get a Marvel Rivals code for beta access below.
Marvel Rivals beta codes: Invite a friend
It would be most fortunate if you had a friend who’s already made it into the Marvel Rivals beta, because everyone leveling their account up to Level 6 gets one extra invite code to the test – these can be found through the in-game event page and are distributed daily on a first-come, first-served basis.
Marvel Rivals beta codes: Twitch Drops
You don’t have a friend in the beta or your friends simply can’t grab a code fast enough? You’re not out of the race just yet! From July 25 to 28, 2024, NetEase and Twitch are running a Twitch Drops program through which you can claim beta codes as well.
All you need to do is enable Twitch Drops on your account on the streaming platform and then watch 60 minutes of content in the Marvel Rivals category in Twitch. Streamers will usually tell you in their stream title whether you can get drops from their channel or not and you can follow your progress towards the reward in the top right corner of the screen as well.
Once your progress has reached 100%, head to the official website to redeem your beta key.
Please note that you can only claim a single beta key per Twitch account, so be careful when choosing your platform (Steam, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S).
Marvel Rivals beta codes: Socials
If you can’t get a beta key through the above methods, it’s time to get desperate and participate in giveaways. The official Marvel Rivals channels on social media as well as the game’s Discord server run plenty of community events, often rewarding participants with beta access.
It’s definitely far from a guaranteed code, but at least it’s a chance.