Marvel Rivals cast: All voice actors and characters

Check out who brings the heroes and villains to life

NetEase Games / Marvel

Having access to the mightily deep character pool of the Marvel universe, NetEase Games’ new hero shooter Marvel Rivals won’t be out of options any time soon when it comes to heroes and villains that can be added to its already expansive roster of playable figures.

Of course, it’s one thing to have Spider-Man, Magneto, Loki, and everyone else on your list and quite another to bring them to life with the necessary charm, wit, and charisma they all exude in movies and comic books. It looks like NetEase did not spare any expenses when it comes to the Marvel Rivals cast, though, hiring a star-studded line-up of voice actors to perform in the game.

Here are all officially confirmed voice actors in the Marvel Rivals cast – without any speculation or rumors.

All confirmed Marvel Rivals voice actors

Find all playable Marvel Rivals characters with their classes and VAs in the table below:

Character

Class

VA

Loki

Strategist

Troy Baker

Rocket Raccoon

Strategist

Nolan North

Spider-Man

Duelist

Yuri Lowenthal

Storm

Duelist

Mara Junot

Black Panther

Duelist

TBA

Doctor Strange

Vanguard

TBA

Groot

Vanguard

TBA

The Punisher

Duelist

TBA

Hela

Duelist

TBA

Iron Man

Duelist

TBA

Mantis

Strategist

TBA

Peni Parker

Vanguard

TBA

Magneto

Vanguard

TBA

Magik

Duelist

TBA

Venom

Vanguard

TBA

Scarlet Witch

Duelist

TBA

Star-Lord

Duelist

TBA

Luna Snow

Strategist

TBA

Hulk

Vanguard

TBA

Namor

Duelist

TBA

Adam Warlock

Strategist

TBA

Thor

TBA

TBA

Jeff the Land Shark

TBA

TBA

Marvel Rivals also features Cassandra Lee Morris as Galacta, though she’s not a playable character at the moment.

We will update this list as more official VA confirmations for the Marvel Rivals cast come in. You can currently participate in the game's playtest to experience these performances first-hand, so be sure to find out how to get a Marvel Rivals beta code.

Published
