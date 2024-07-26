Marvel Rivals cast: All voice actors and characters
Having access to the mightily deep character pool of the Marvel universe, NetEase Games’ new hero shooter Marvel Rivals won’t be out of options any time soon when it comes to heroes and villains that can be added to its already expansive roster of playable figures.
Of course, it’s one thing to have Spider-Man, Magneto, Loki, and everyone else on your list and quite another to bring them to life with the necessary charm, wit, and charisma they all exude in movies and comic books. It looks like NetEase did not spare any expenses when it comes to the Marvel Rivals cast, though, hiring a star-studded line-up of voice actors to perform in the game.
Here are all officially confirmed voice actors in the Marvel Rivals cast – without any speculation or rumors.
All confirmed Marvel Rivals voice actors
Find all playable Marvel Rivals characters with their classes and VAs in the table below:
Character
Class
VA
Loki
Strategist
Troy Baker
Rocket Raccoon
Strategist
Nolan North
Spider-Man
Duelist
Yuri Lowenthal
Storm
Duelist
Mara Junot
Black Panther
Duelist
TBA
Doctor Strange
Vanguard
TBA
Groot
Vanguard
TBA
The Punisher
Duelist
TBA
Hela
Duelist
TBA
Iron Man
Duelist
TBA
Mantis
Strategist
TBA
Peni Parker
Vanguard
TBA
Magneto
Vanguard
TBA
Magik
Duelist
TBA
Venom
Vanguard
TBA
Scarlet Witch
Duelist
TBA
Star-Lord
Duelist
TBA
Storm
Duelist
TBA
Luna Snow
Strategist
TBA
Hulk
Vanguard
TBA
Namor
Duelist
TBA
Adam Warlock
Strategist
TBA
Thor
TBA
TBA
Jeff the Land Shark
TBA
TBA
Marvel Rivals also features Cassandra Lee Morris as Galacta, though she’s not a playable character at the moment.
We will update this list as more official VA confirmations for the Marvel Rivals cast come in. You can currently participate in the game's playtest to experience these performances first-hand, so be sure to find out how to get a Marvel Rivals beta code.