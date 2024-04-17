Marvel Snap: Best Red Guardian decks
Marvel Snap is just as popular as ever, but if you’re playing at an intermediate or higher level, then the meta can feel a bit stale. Despite that, the developers have done a magnificent job of making adjustments to existing cards as well as giving the player base a new card every week. After what might be the worst card release of 2024 (U.S. Agent), Red Guardian is a huge improvement. You might have heard of this superhero already, as David Harbour played the character in MCU Phase 4’s Black Widow movie.
Red Guardian’s effect reads: "On Reveal: Afflict the lowest Power enemy card with -2 Power and remove its text." and is very useful for negating some of the strongest cards in Marvel Snap. You can pretty much destroy Iron Man, or make Wong useless, which will most likely devastate your opponent’s strategy. Even better for us, Red Guardian is a 3-Power drop, so you can combine it with Silver Surfer or just use it as a tech card.
Overall, Red Guardian is a solid card but not a game changer, so if you have some spotlight caches, getting him is a good idea, but if you don't have the High Evolutionary card, then it's a great idea, as the other two cards in the spotlight cache are High Evolutionary and Lady Deathstrike, and are very useful in other builds.
After some testing, these are our recommendations for the best decks featuring Red Guardian. If you're new, make sure to read our Marvel Snap beginner tips.
Red Surfer
- Nova
- Forge
- Red Guardian
- Killmonger
- Baron Zemo
- Brood
- Sebastian Shaw
- Silver Surfer
- Hope Summers
- Absorbing Man
- Sera
- Mockingbird
This is a Silver Surfer deck that has the flexibility to win in multiple ways. You can make use Sebastian Shaw’s effect or boost Brood, and then use Absorbing Man to get the win. In this deck, you aim to use Forge on Brood or Sebastian Shaw. Mockingbird is perfect for a surprise final turn 9-Power drop that can cost as little as just one energy.
Red Guardian is good at denying Iron Man and Wong, and they are very relevant in the current meta. Try exploding Nova as late as possible to give that +1 to everyone. There are two cards that you can change in this deck and those are Baron Zemo and Mockingbird, which you can swap for Okoye and Nakia, and the deck will still work perfectly fine.
Toxic Guardian
- Wasp
- Misty Knight
- Scorpion
- Hazmat
- Luke Cage
- Red Guardian
- Rogue
- Cyclops
- Man-Thing
- High Evolutionary
- The Thing
- Abomination
In the current meta, you can find a lot of toxic decks. With this iteration, you will make your opponents so mad that they will retreat. This deck is very annoying to play against as you are constantly reducing the power of your opponent's cards. Red Guardian and Rogue work surprisingly well together, and nobody expects you to have them both.
Be careful with where you place your Man-Thing, as you won't be placing your lower-cost cards in this lane. Some planning is needed to manage this deck well, and you will need a couple of games to get a good feel of when and where to play your cards. Luke Cage is vital for this deck. If you want more of a traditional toxic deck you can swap out Rogue for Wong.