Stop using the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring patch 1.13
The Mimic Tear has, historically, been one of the most reliable allies a Tarnished could possibly ask for in Elden Ring. Even in Shadow of the Erdtree the Mimic Tear, equipped with a max Shadow Realm Blessing, can act as an effective tank while you pick apart the health bars of the toughest bosses in the game. But as of the latest patch, you might want to rethink who you want to go into battle with.
You can read the full Elden Ring 1.13 patch notes in our article, but this is what you need to know: Spirit Ashes have been majorly buffed in almost every way, in addition to summonable NPCs including Needle Knight Leda, Pureblood Knight Ansbach, and Thiollier.
If you update the game and start playing now, you’ll find that Spirit Ashes have received buffed attack power and damage negation at Revered Spirit Ash Blessing levels 5, 8, and above. Except, this particular buff does not apply to the Mimic Tear. This is a huge increase to the potency of Spirit Ashes other than the Mimic Tear, and it doesn’t stop there.
Even when ignoring the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing buffs, Spirit Ashes have been buffed elsewhere, and will be more powerful even in the base game. Almost every Spirit Ash summon will now stagger less easily, and many of them have received base damage and effect buffs.
For example, the fan-favorite Spirit Jellyfish shares the stagger buff, while also getting increased HP, physical attack power, and poison buildup. Bloodfiend Hexer’s bleed buildup has been increased, too. There have been so many Spirit Ash buffs, both major and minor, that it’d be easier to list the Spirit Ashes that haven’t been buffed.
There are a few other significant changes to note, especially for hardcore PvP players, but the main takeaway is this: if the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash has been carrying you through the tough boss encounters, it might finally be time for you to switch to a new, even more powerful Spirit Ash.