Minecraft: how to craft a Mace
The Mace is one of the big new items added in Minecraft 1.21. It’s not the most powerful weapon, but when combined with certain enchantments it makes for a unique combat experience. It has the ability to negate the effects of armor, deal massive damage, and let you bounce around the field with ease.
We’ll explain how to get the components you need to craft a Mace in Minecraft 1.21. Plus, if you want to know what else is new, check out our Minecraft 1.21 patch notes.
Table of Contents
How to craft a Mace in Minecraft
To craft a Mace you’ll need to place one Heavy Core on top of one Breeze Rod in a crafting table, but getting those two things isn’t easy.
Breeze Rods only drop from Breezes, which only spawn from spawners in Trial Chambers. Check out our guide on how to find Trial Chambers in Minecraft if you still need to find one. Thankfully, they’re a relatively common drop.
Heavy Cores are more tricky.
How to find Heavy Cores in Minecraft
Heavy Cores are only dropped from Ominous Vaults, found in Ominous Trials. On top of that, it only has a 7.5% chance to drop when you insert the key, so it may take a while to find one. On top of that, to get an Ominous Vault to spawn, you need to be participating in the harder version of the Trial Chambers. We have a guide on how to start Ominous Trials in Minecraft if you’re not sure how to do that.
The upside is that, by the time you find a Heavy Core, you’re sure to have plenty of Breeze Rods.