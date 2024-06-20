Minecraft: every enchantment and what they do
Enchanting is a vital part of the progression system in Minecraft. When used on your tools, it makes simple tasks like gathering resources much easier, while for armor and weapons, it greatly expands the range of challenges you can face safely. Still, there are a lot of different enchantments in Minecraft, and it’s not obvious what all of them do from the name alone. On top of that, some enchantments conflict with each other, and some have very narrow use cases.
Since the game doesn’t explain any of this itself, we’ve put together this complete list of every enchantment in Minecraft. This includes everything you could possibly want to know about each one, including what items they can be applied to, what their effects are, and what other enchantments they conflict with.
Every Enchantment in Minecraft
- Aqua Affinity
- Bane of Arthropods
- Blast Protection
- Breach
- Channeling
- Cleaving
- Curse of Binding
- Curse of Vanishing
- Density
- Depth Strider
- Efficiency
- Feather Falling
- Fire Aspect
- Fire Protection
- Flame
- Fortune
- Frost Walker
- Impaling
- Infinity
- Knockback
- Looting
- Loyalty
- Luck of the Sea
- Lure
- Mending
- Multishot
- Piercing
- Power
- Projectile Protection
- Projectile Protection
- Punch
- Quick Charge
- Respiration
- Riptide
- Sharpness
- Silk Touch
- Smite
- Soul Speed
- Sweeping Edge
- Swift Sneak
- Thorns
- Unbreaking
- Wind Burst
Aqua Affinity
Effect: Increases mining speed while underwater.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Helmet, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: None
Bane of Arthropods
Effect: Increases damage and inflicts Slowness 4 on Spiders, Cave Spiders, Silverfish, Endermites, and Bees.
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Sword, Axe, Mace
Incompatible with: Breach, Density, Sharpness, Smite.
Blast Protection
Effect: Reduces damage and knockback received from explosions.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: Fire Protection, Projectile Protection, Protection
Breach
Effect: Reduces the effectiveness of armor on the target.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Mace
Incompatible with: Bane of Arthropods, Density, Smite
Channeling
Effect: Summons a lightning bolt to strike the target when used in a Thunderstorm.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Trident
Incompatible with: Riptide
Cleaving
Effect: Increases damage and shield stun time (currently only in Java Edition Combat Test build).
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Axe
Incompatible with: Bane of Arthropods, Sharpness, Smite
Curse of Binding
Effect: Item cannot be removed from armor slot once worn.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Elytra, Pumpkin, Mob Heads, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: None
Curse of Vanishing
Effect: Item will disappear when the user dies while holding/wearing it.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Sword, Hoe, Fishing Rod, Bow, Shears, Flint and Steel, Compass, Recovery Compass, Carrot on a Stick, Warped Fungus on a Stick, Shield, Elytra, Pumpkin, Mob Heads, Triden, Turtle Shell, Crossbow, Brush, Mace
Incompatible with: None
Density
Effect: Increases damage inflicted per block fallen.
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Mace
Incompatible with: Bane of Arthropods, Breach, Smite
Depth Strider
Effect: Increases underwater movement speed.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Boots
Incompatible with: Frost Walker
Efficiency
Effect: Increases mining speed.
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Hoe, Shears
Incompatible with: None
Feather Falling
Effect: Decreases fall damage.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Boots
Incompatible with: None
Fire Aspect
Effect: Sets the target on fire.
Max Level: 2
Applicable items: Sword, Axe, Mace
Incompatible with: None
Fire Protection
Effect: Reduces damage taken from fire and burn time.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: Blast Protection, Projectile Protection, Protection
Flame
Effect: Sets the target on fire when hit.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Bow
Incompatible with: None
Fortune
Effect: Increases the amount of drops from certain blocks.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Hoe
Incompatible with: Silk Touch
Frost Walker
Effect: Freezes water under your feet.
Max Level: 2
Applicable items: Boots
Incompatible with: Depth Strider
Impaling
Effect: Increases damage against aquatic mobs (also increases damage against mobs in water or rain, but only in Bedrock Edition).
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Trident
Incompatible with: None
Infinity
Effect: Grants infinite ammo provided one arrow is in inventory
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Bow
Incompatible with: Mending
Knockback
Effect: Increases knockback of melee strikes
Max Level: 2
Applicable items: Sword
Incompatible with: None
Looting
Effect: Increases loot drops.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Sword
Incompatible with: None
Loyalty
Effect: Trident will return you when thrown.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Trident
Incompatible with: Riptide
Luck of the Sea
Effect: Increases treasure bite rates.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Fishing Rod
Incompatible with: None
Lure
Effect: Decreases time between bites.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Fishing Rod
Incompatible with: None
Mending
Effect: Repairs the item’s durability if held/worn when experience orbs are collected.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Sword, Hoe, Fishing Rod, Bow, Shears, Flint and Steel, Carrot on a Stick, Warped Fungus on a Stick, Shield, Elytra, Trident, Turtle Shell, Crossbow, Brush, Mace
Incompatible with: Infinity
Multishot
Effect: Fores three arrows at once.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Crossbow
Incompatible with: Piercing
Piercing
Effect: Arrows pieces through enemies.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Crossbow
Incompatible with: Multishot
Power
Effect: Increases arrow damage
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Bow
Incompatible with: None
Projectile Protection
Effect: Reduces damage taken from projectiles.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Legging, Boots, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: Blast Protection, Fire Protection, Protection
Projectile Protection
Effect: Reduces damage taken from all sources.
Max Level: 4
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Legging, Boots, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: Blast Protection, Fire Protection, Projectile Protection
Punch
Effect: Increases arrow knockback
Max Level: 2
Applicable items: Bow
Incompatible with: None
Quick Charge
Effect: Decreases crossbow charging time.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Crossbow
Incompatible with: None
Respiration
Effect: Increases underwater breathing time.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Helmet, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: None
Riptide
Effect: Trident launches player forwards when thrown in water or during rain.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Trident
Incompatible with: Channeling, Loyalty
Sharpness
Effect: Increases melee damage.
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Sword, Axe
Incompatible with: Bane of Arthropods, Smite
Silk Touch
Effect: Mined blocks drop themselves, even when they normally wouldn’t.
Max Level: 1
Applicable items: Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Hoe, Shears
Incompatible with: Fortune
Smite
Effect: Increases damage dealt to undead mobs.
Max Level: 5
Applicable items: Sword, Axe, Mace
Incompatible with: Bane of Arthropods, Breach, Density, Sharpness
Soul Speed
Effect: Increases walking speed on Soul Sand and Soul Soil.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Boots
Incompatible with: None
Sweeping Edge
Effect: Increases sweeping attack damage (only available in Java Edition).
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Sword
Incompatible with: None
Swift Sneak
Effect: Increases sneaking speed/
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Leggings
Incompatible with: None
Thorns
Effect: Deals damage to attackers when they damage you.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Turtle Shell
Incompatible with: None
Unbreaking
Effect: Reduces durability damage.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots, Pickaxe, Shovel, Axe, Sword, Hoe, Fishing Rod, Bow, Shears, Flint and Steel, Carrot on a Stick, Warped Fungus on a Stick, Shield, Elytra, Trident, Turtle Shell, Crossbow, Brush, Mace
Incompatible with: None
Wind Burst
Effect: Emits a Wind Charge when using the smash attack, launching you up into the air.
Max Level: 3
Applicable items: Mace
Incompatible with: None