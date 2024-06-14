Minecraft: how to brew every potion
There are a lot of potion effects in Minecraft that can come in handy when you’re taking on the game’s various challenges, but with so many different effects to choose from, remembering all of the recipes isn’t easy. That’s why we’ve put this guide together to explain how brewing potions works in Minecraft, and a full list of every possible recipe.
Table of Contents
How to brew potions in Minecraft
Starting at the most basic level, to brew a potion you need a Brewing Stand. These are crafted with a Blaze Rod and Stone Slabs, however, you can also find them in villages from time to time. The Brewing stand is fuelled by Blaze Powder, so you will need a fair few Blaze Rods to brew every potion.
Craft a Glass Bottle and fill it with water to start. Then, you need to brew what Water Bottle with Netherwart, which is found in Nether Fortresses and can be grown in the Overworld on Soul Sand.
That will make an Awkward Potion, the base for every recipe in the game.
How to brew helpful potions in Minecraft
Starting with potions that have beneficial effects, all of these require an Awkward Potion and one other ingredient. Here is a full list of all of them:
Ingredient
Potion Effect
Sugar
Speed
Rabbit's Foot
Jump Boost
Glistening Melon Slice
Healing
Spider Eye
Poison
Pufferfish
Water Breathing
Magma Cream
Fire Resistance
Golden Carrot
Night Vision
Blaze Powder
Strength
Ghast Tear
Regeneration
Turtle Shell
Resistance & Slowness
Phantom Membrane
Slow Falling
Breeze Rod
Wind Charged
Stone
Infested
Cobweb
Weaving
Slime Block
Oozing
How to brew harmful potions in Minecraft
Harmful potions are crafted differently from helpful ones. To make harmful potions you will need a Fermented Spider Eye and a helpful potion to corrupt. Fermented Spider Eyes are made by crafting a Spider Eye with Sugar and a Brown Mushroom.
Here is a list of how to craft every harmful potion:
Base Potion
Potion Effect
Awkward Potion
Weakness
Potion of Healing
Instant Damage
Potion of Poison
Instant Damage
Potion of Swiftness
Slowness
Potion of Jump Boost
Slowness
Potion of Night Vision
Invisibility
How to mofidy potions in Minecraft
Regular potions aren’t all there is in Minecraft. You can create Splash and Lingering Potions to inflict the effects of it onto others, as well as level up a potion so it has a strong effect, or lasts for longer. Here's how to create each effect:
Ingredient
Potion Modification
Redstone Dust
Increases duration of effect
Glowstone Dust
Strengthens effect
Gunpowder
Converts into a Splash Potion
Dragon's Breath (with a Splash Potion)
Converts into a Lingering Potion