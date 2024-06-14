Video Games

Minecraft: how to get a Heavy Core

How to find a Heavy Core in Minecraft, added in update 1.21

Heavy Core
Heavy Core / Mojang

Heavy Cores are one of the rarest new items added to Minecraft in the 1.21 Tricky Trials update. Still, you’re going to want to go through the effort to get one as it lets you craft the new Mace weapon, which is capable of some pretty incredible feats if you get good with it. We have a guide on how to craft a Mace in Minecraft if you need to know more, but make sure you get your Heavy Core first.

How to find Heavy Cores in Minecraft

Minecraft Ominous Vault
Ominous Vault / Mojang

Heavy Cores are only dropped from Ominous Vaults, found in Ominous Trials. On top of that, it only has a 7.5% chance to drop when you insert the key, so it may take a while to find one. We have a guide on how to start Ominous Trials in Minecraft if you’re not sure how to do that. Once you’ve started one, defeat the Ominous Spawners until you get an Ominous Vault Key and take it to the vault to try your luck at a Heavy Core.

Published
RYAN WOODROW

