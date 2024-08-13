NBA 2K25 MyGM: all Perks, backgrounds, and attributes
It’s been a big trend in the games industry for a while now and sports games have proven to be no exception: Everyone wants to include more and more RPG mechanics in their titles and the upcoming NBA 2K25 is wholly subscribing to this development in its MyGM mode.
As usual, this single-player mode will put you into the driving seat of an NBA franchise as its General Manager, overseeing all its affairs. In this year’s iteration of the game, your GM can be customized a lot more than previously thanks to the addition of backstories and perk trees, which both enhance the amount of role-playing you can engage in.
All NBA 2K25 MyGM backgrounds
When creating your GM, you’ll be able to pick from a variety of backgrounds. Like in any good RPG, that backstory will determine your initial attributes and boosts you can provide to your franchise, which in turn will softly steer you into a certain playstyle. Such backgrounds come in many shapes and sizes: You can be an ex-player transitioning into the office job, a ruthless capitalist only out to maximize cash flow, or perhaps a former scout with an eye for talent.
Here are all possible MyGM backgrounds:
- Ex-Player
- Ex-Scout
- Savant
- Capitalist
- Closer
- Custom
All NBA 2K25 MyGM attributes
The following attributes will be available to your GM in NBA 2K25:
- Offensive Coaching – Improves the team's offensive attributes; unlocks conversation
- options.
- Defensive Coaching – Improves the team's defensive attributes; unlocks conversation
- options.
- Sports Medicine – Improves the team's training and reduces the impact of fatigue and
- injuries; unlocks conversation options.
- Business – Improves team attendance; unlocks conversation options.
- Charisma – Affects trades, contract negotiations, and team morale; unlocks numerous
- conversation options.
- Analytics – Improves scouting; unlocks conversation options.
As you can see, aside from the specific stat bonuses associated with each attribute, they all influence the options you have during conversations.
All NBA 2K25 MyGM Perks
On top of attributes, your GM can invest the XP gained from completing goals into Perks. These are unique abilities that can turn the tide on and off the court. Each of the available backstories is associated with one specific starting Perk and you can unlock one more Perk each when hitting Levels 4, 8, 12, and 16. Upon hitting Level 20 – the maximum – you’ll get another two Perk Points to spend. Level 12 is another important milestone for a different reason: It’s when you get access to your chosen background’s Ultimate Perk.
A total of 55 Perks will be available at launch with more being planned for post-launch updates. Find the full list of Perks in the launch version in the image below:
And here are all special Perks gained from backgrounds:
Other additions to MyGM in NBA 2K25 are the MyGM Building, where you can freely carry out your daily duties as General Manager and hold conversations with members of the team, and leaderboards – you can compare yourself with others in terms of how quickly you can level up your GM here.
