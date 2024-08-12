The first NBA 2K25 ratings are rolling out
Visual Concepts is starting to roll out the top 100 NBA 2K25 ratings ahead of the sports game’s September release date, and first up is the five best three-point ratings. If you’ve kept up with NBA in the past few years, these probably won’t come as much of a surprise.
First on the list, with one of the highest ratings in the game, is the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, with a 99 3-PT shot rating. Curry’s hovered around the 95-96 OVR mark for the past few years, dropping from 96 to 95 in the middle of last season, but he consistently has one of the best 3-PT scores.
The drop-off after Curry is steep, with the second-best three pointer coming in with a 93 3-PT Shot. That’s Grayson Allen of the Phoenix Suns this year, who starts with a slightly higher OVR rating than last year, up to 79 from 76. Behind him is Kevin Durant, also from the Suns, with a 92 3-PT Shot.
Then we get into the 80s. Fourth on the list of NBA 2K25 ratings for three-point shots is Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks with an 89 3-PT Shot, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley, sliding in with an 89 as well.
Visual Concepts is slowly revealing NBA 2K25’s top 100 ratings in the lead-up to launch, so expect more soon. If you’re just catching up with what the latest 2K game has in store, head over to our NBA 2K25 gameplay preview to see what’s new this year, complete with fixes to what some people said made NBA 2K23 one of the worst games in 2023 on Metacritic.