NBA 2K25 release date, editions, and pre-order bonuses
The NBA 2K25 cover stars have officially been revealed and that means we have an overview of all the different editions of the game that 2K and Visual Concepts cooked up, which includes their release dates and pre-order bonuses.
NBA 2K25 will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, though only the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions will benefit from the full array of enhancements provided by 2K’s ProPlay technology. Crossplay will only be available between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W, and The City will all make their return in this year’s iteration of the series.
Find everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 release date, editions, and pre-order bonuses below.
NBA 2K25 Standard Edition – pre-order bonuses
- Price: $69.99 USD for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S; $59.99 USD for Nintendo Switch
- Release: September 6, 2024
PS Store exclusive pre-order bonuses:
- VC x5,000
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x2
- MyPLAYER Gameplate x1
Trendsetter rewards for buying and playing by October 17, 2024:
- VC x15,000
- Trendsetter Green Animation x1
- HR XP Coin x4
- Trendsetter Cosmetic Set x1
- 89 OVR Jayson Tatum Player Card x1
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x3
NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition – pre-order bonuses
- Price: $69.99 USD for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Release: September 6, 2024, only in the US and Canada as a physical GameStop exclusive
Pre-order bonus:
- VC x5,000
Trendsetter rewards for buying and playing by October 17, 2024:
- VC x15,000
- Trendsetter Green Animation x1
- HR XP Coin x4
- Trendsetter Cosmetic Set x1
- 89 OVR Jayson Tatum Player Card x1
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x3
NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition – pre-order bonuses
- Price: $99.99 USD for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch
- Release: September 6, 2024
The NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition contains the following in-game items:
- VC x100,000
- MyTEAM Player Card x10 (three guaranteed to be 89 OVR)
- Diamond Shoe Card x3
- Takeover Boost x3
- Amethyst Coach Card x1
- Skill Boost x150
- Gatorade Boost x75
- Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey x1
- Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin x1
- 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt x1
PS Store exclusive pre-order bonuses:
- VC x5,000
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x2
- MyPLAYER Gameplate x1
Trendsetter rewards for buying and playing by October 17, 2024:
- VC x15,000
- Trendsetter Green Animation x1
- HR XP Coin x4
- Trendsetter Cosmetic Set x1
- 89 OVR Jayson Tatum Player Card x1
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x3
NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition – pre-order bonuses
- Price: $149.99 USD for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S
- Release: September 8, 2024
The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition contains the following in-game items:
- VC x100,000
- MyTEAM Player Card x10 (three guaranteed to be 89 OVR)
- Diamond Shoe Card x3
- Takeover Boost x3
- Amethyst Coach Card x1
- Skill Boost x150
- Gatorade Boost x75
- Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey x1
- Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin x1
- 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt x1
- Vince Carter Cover Jersey x1
- Season 1 Pro Pass with four upfront Pro Pass rewards
- 12-Month NBA League Pass subscription
PS Store exclusive pre-order bonuses:
- VC x5,000
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x2
- MyPLAYER Gameplate x1
Trendsetter rewards for buying and playing by October 17, 2024:
- VC x15,000
- Trendsetter Green Animation x1
- HR XP Coin x4
- Trendsetter Cosmetic Set x1
- 89 OVR Jayson Tatum Player Card x1
- MyTEAM Promo Pack x3