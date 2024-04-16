Video Games

Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024: start times and where to watch

Another wave of indie announcements

Marco Wutz

Nintendo has revealed that it will broadcast an Indie World Showcase on April 17, 2024, in which it will reveal news around indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in the remainder of 2024. This will include both updates to already announced or released titles as well as new games. In total, the broadcast will last around 20 minutes.

Included games are still under wraps, naturally, but for those waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong, this is the next opportunity to get all their hopes and dreams fulfilled. Or, perhaps, crushed. We’ll have to wait and see.

Find out below when and where to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024: start times

Nintendo announced that the Indie World Showcase on April 17, 2024, would begin at 7am PT. Check below to find out what that means for your timezone:

  • April 17, 7am PT
  • April 17, 9am CT
  • April 17, 10am ET
  • April 17, 3pm BST
  • April 17, 4pm CEST
  • April 17, 7:30pm IST
  • April 17, 10pm CST
  • April 17, 11pm KST/JST
  • April 18, 12am AEST
  • April 18, 2am NZST

Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024: where to watch

You can watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase on YouTube, where it will be available as a VOD after the initial broadcast.

