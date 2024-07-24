Once Human codes and how to redeem them

Video Games

Once Human has a lot going on in its multiplayer worlds, and it has many of the features you’d expect from a modern MMO. However, one thing you may not realize it has is the ability to redeem codes for free rewards. It can be an easy free boost to your account if you redeem all the available codes and get the goodies inside.

We’ll let you know every currently active Once Human code, and explain how you can redeem them.

All Once Human codes and rewards

Here is a full list of codes:

  • CDYM4MXDNH – Energy Link x200, Sanity Gummy x2
  • ONCEHUMAN0710 – Camouflage (skin color for vehicles)
  • OH000007 – Energy Link x300, Activator x2, Adrenaline Shot x1
  • HYD7MY66RT – Energy Link x300, Activator x2, Adrenaline Shot x1
  • FCNX8NHXJ7 – Energy Link x300, Activator x2, Adrenaline Shot x1

On top of that, there are exclusive creator codes. You can only redeem one of these, as doing so locks you out of claiming any of the others, but they all give you the same rewards – Energy Link x300, Activator x 2, and Adrenaline Shot x1.

Here are all of the creator codes:

  • ONCEHUMANTBG
  • ONCEHUMANKFBT
  • ONCEHUMANIGP
  • ONCEHUMANJRPT
  • ONCEHUMAMMOB

How to redeem codes in Once Human

Before you can redeem a code you need to have completed the intro quest, which involves gathering resources and fighting the Siren. Once you drop into the main game world, codes can be redeemed by following these steps:

  • Open the main menu
  • Check on Shop Events and then select the Events option
  • Select the option to redeem a code at the bottom
  • Enter the code and redeem your rewards

Do this correctly and the rewards will be immediately added to your inventory.

