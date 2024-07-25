Once Human: Forgotten Monolith location
The Forgotten Monolith is a late-game location in Once Human, but one that you’ll have to visit if you want to complete all of the current seasonal goals. This monolith is one of just five currently on the Once Human map, and it’s not easy to find if you don’t know where it is. This seasonal goal asks you to leave a message there, which means not only will you have to reach the thing, but bring a whisper to leave there as well.
We’ll show you where the Forgotten Monolith is in Once Human so you can get there and complete your goal. If you want to complete other seasonal goals, then check out our guide on how to solve the telephone booth puzzle in Once Human.
Forgotten Monolith location in Once Human
The Forgotten Monlith is in the Red Sands region of the map, all the way over to the west. Its coordinates are: 1933, -1486. There is also some confusion over the name as, despite the quest calling it the Forgotten Monolith, it’s actually labeled as the Forsaken Monolith in-game. If this caught you out, then we can assure you that this is the right place.
However, you won’t be able to just walk up to it, as it’s in a base guarded by heavily armed, high-level enemies, so make sure you’re armed to the teeth and ready for a fight. Once you’re close enough, place your whisper, leave a message, and claim your reward.