Once Human: where to find Gold Ore
Gold is one of the hardest resources to find in Once Human, as it spawns differently from other ores. Rather than spawning in set locations, gold ore nodes spawn randomly in place of other ore nodes, making finding it a mostly luck-based exercise. However, there are things you can do to better your chances.
Here are the best ways to find gold ore in Once Human – one of the rarest materials in the game.
How to find gold in Once Human
As explained above, gold ore nodes have a chance to spawn whenever a regular ore node spawns, but only in certain locations. While there are reports of players finding gold in a few different locations, by far the most commonly reported is in the Red Sands region, specifically in the mountainous area around Blackfell.
This is still mostly luck-based, but if you’re in the late game, there is another way. Research and build the Ore Detector 3, which you’ll find in Tier 5 of the Infrastructure tree, as this is the only tier of the Ore Detector that can track gold ore for you. You’ll still have to get nearby for it to ping, but it makes hunting for this ore a lot easier than having to check every node individually.